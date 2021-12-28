Napoli, mini season ticket for the double match against Sampdoria in the league and Fiorentina in the Italian Cup. Tickets for Naples-Barcelona will also be on sale from tomorrow

News

In view of the double home match, that of the Championship and that of the Italian Cup, respectively on 9 and 12 January 2022 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, SSC Napoli has reserved for its fans the possibility of purchasing a single ticket (mini-season ticket) valid for both events:

These are the prices of the mini-season ticket (Sampdoria + Fiorentina):

Posillipo stand € 70.00

Grandstand Nisida € 50.00

Yours € 40.00

Curve upper ring € 25.00

Curve lower ring € 15.00

There are no reduced rates.

For these events, the capacity of the facility will be reduced in compliance with current legislation.

From 10.00 on 29 December 2021 to 23.59 on 6 January 2022, it will be possible to purchase the mini-pass exclusively online https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215 with receipt of the digital title via email.

In these days, it will also be possible to buy tickets for each single event:

These are the prices of Napoli vs Sampdoria (Championship) of 9 January 2022 at 16.30

Posillipo grandstand € 65.00

Grandstand Nisida € 45.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 38.00

Curve upper ring € 24.00

Curve lower ring € 14.00

These are the prices of Napoli vs Fiorentina (Coppa Italia) of 12 January 2022 at 17.30

Posillipo stand € 50.00

Grandstand Nisida € 40.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 5.00 (under 12)

Yours € 35.00

Curve upper ring € 20.00

Curve lower ring € 14.00

For the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for voucher holders only, who, to take advantage of the priority in the purchase, can connect to the following link

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

enter, in the “PROMOTIONAL CODE” field, the number of the 12-digit fidelity card (044 …) used to subscribe to the season ticket for the 2019.20 season. In this way, the “padlock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase.

At this stage, it will be possible to purchase only one ticket for each transaction.

After that, the free sale will begin. Every fan can connect to the Ticketone website and buy the title online. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 titles. Once the purchase procedure is completed, the fan will receive the title in digital format (pdf) by email, it will be possible to print it and show it at the entrances of the stadium.

From 10.00 on 7 January 2022 it will be possible to purchase mini-season tickets also at the authorized Ticketone sales points.

This is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445

User change will not be allowed.

In compliance with the Determination of the National Observatory on Sporting Events No. 28 of 21 December 2021, the sale of mini-season tickets will be prohibited to residents in the provinces of Genoa and Florence. Even the sale of tickets for the individual events, Napoli vs Sampdoria and Napoli vs Fiorentina, will be banned respectively for residents in the provinces of Genoa and Florence. Holders of SSC Napoli (Fan Stadium Card) fidelity cards are exempt from limitations.

From 10.00 on 29 December 2021, tickets valid for the Uefa Europa League Napoli vs Barcelona match on 24 February 2022 will also be on sale at 21.00.

These are the prices of Naples vs Barcelona:

Posillipo stand € 100.00

Grandstand Nisida € 85.00

Grandstand Family Adult € 15.00 / € 10.00 (under 12)

Yours € 60.00

Curve upper ring € 45.00

Curve lower ring € 30.00

There are no reduced fare tickets, except for the Family Tribune sector.

For the first 3 weeks, it will be possible to purchase the coupons exclusively online https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215.

Also for this event, the first 48 hours of sale will be reserved only for voucher holders, who, to take advantage of the priority in the purchase, can connect to the following link

https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215

enter, in the “PROMOTIONAL CODE” field, the number of the 12-digit fidelity card (044 …) used to subscribe to the season ticket for the 2019.20 season. In this way, the “padlock” will be unlocked and you can proceed with the purchase. At this stage, only one ticket can be purchased for each transaction.

After that, the free sale will begin. Every fan can connect to the Ticketone website and buy the title online. Each fan can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets. Once the purchase procedure has been completed, the fan will receive the title in digital format (pdf) via email, it will be possible to print it and show it at the entrances of the stadium.

From 10.00 on Thursday 19 January 2022 it will be possible to make purchases also at the authorized Ticketone sales points.

This is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445

User change will not be allowed.

The online purchase can also take place by uploading the title on your fidelity card.

This mode of sale requires that the access ticket be associated with the fidelity card which must be used both to enter the identification number at the time of purchase, and to access the stadium turnstiles by reading the bar code.

The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated on the placeholder document, the printout of which is available at the internet address:

For tickets loaded on a card

https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order

by entering the information requested on the page and proceeding, on the next page, through the Print Placeholder link.

The placeholder document must be printed and presented at every request of the control staff present at the stadium, but the placeholder document, alone, does not represent a valid entrance ticket.

In fact, to access the stadium, it is essential to bring your loyalty card and the placeholder document and an identification document with you.

Please note that access to the Stadium is allowed only to spectators with a ‘reinforced’ Covid-19 green Certification, hereinafter “Reinforced Green Pass”, as well as by provisions contained in Legislative Decree 26 November 2021, n. 172; this provision does not apply to children under the age of 12, as well as to subjects in possession of suitable medical certification of exemption from the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. At the following link it is possible to consult the procedures for acquiring green certifications.

The Enhanced Green Pass must certify:

the successful anti-Sars-CoV-2 vaccination; the healing from Covid-19, with the simultaneous termination of the isolation prescribed following the Sars-CoV-2 infection; the successful recovery from Covid19 after the administration of the first dose of the vaccine or at the end of the vaccination cycle.

The QR-code relating to the Enhanced Green Pass, in paper or digital format, must be shown to the personnel present at the access gates to the Stadium for appropriate checks, together with a valid identity document. Before getting in line, spectators should prepare the required certification to facilitate verification by the staff in charge.

SSC Napoli may legitimately prevent access to the Stadium for spectators who are unable to produce the Enhanced Green Pass, without incurring any liability for any reimbursement, indemnity or other compensation.

Access to the Stadium must take place in an orderly manner, in compliance with the instructions given by SSC Napoli through its staff, in order to avoid gatherings.

Each spectator will have their body temperature measured and will not be able to enter the Stadium, despite possession of the Reinforced Green Pass, in the event of a body temperature above 37.5 ° C. Disinfectant gels for hand hygiene will be made available to spectators.

Spectators must wear the mask correctly for the duration of the event. Inside the Stadium it is mandatory to maintain the safety distance and, in any case, to occupy only the seat assigned to each spectator, shown on the ticket.

At the end of the race, in order not to create crowds, the outflow will be contingent and regulated by the security personnel. Therefore, the public is invited to stay in their seats and wait for the stewards to indicate the exit.

Failure to comply with the protocols may result in sanctions by the competent authorities.

Finally, SSC Napoli reminds its fans to read and scrupulously abide by the prescriptions referred to in Regulations for use of the Stadium and al Code of Conduct.