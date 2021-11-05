Napoli, Osimhen is a candidate for Verona: training in a group | News

Good news for Spalletti also from Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, who had missed the Polish away match in the Europa League

After the victory in Poland that led to first place in Group C of the Europa League, other good news for Luciano Spalletti: Victor Osimhen has I did the entire workout today with the group and therefore is a candidate for Naples-Verona. The Nigerian striker had injured his calf by missing both the match against Salernitana and the one against Legia Warsaw. Also Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, absent yesterday, they attended the session with the group: recovered.

With Manolas doing personalized work, Juan Jesus will replace the suspended Koulibaly in Sunday’s match at 6pm. Napoli’s statement on training: “The team has split into two groups. Legia performed unloading work in the gym. The other men in the squad were engaged in an initial phase of dry activation and subsequently on an agility circuit. Following tactical session, small-field match and closing with exercises on inactive balls. Osimhen , Fabian and Insigne did the entire training as a group. Manolas customized on the pitch. Malcuit performed customized in the gym. “