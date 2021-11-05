Sports

Napoli, Osimhen is a candidate for Verona: training in a group | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Good news for Spalletti also from Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, who had missed the Polish away match in the Europa League

After the victory in Poland that led to first place in Group C of the Europa League, other good news for Luciano Spalletti: Victor Osimhen has I did the entire workout today with the group and therefore is a candidate for Naples-Verona. The Nigerian striker had injured his calf by missing both the match against Salernitana and the one against Legia Warsaw. Also Insigne and Fabian Ruiz, absent yesterday, they attended the session with the group: recovered.

With Manolas doing personalized work, Juan Jesus will replace the suspended Koulibaly in Sunday’s match at 6pm. Napoli’s statement on training: “The team has split into two groups. Legia performed unloading work in the gym. The other men in the squad were engaged in an initial phase of dry activation and subsequently on an agility circuit. Following tactical session, small-field match and closing with exercises on inactive balls. Osimhen , Fabian and Insigne did the entire training as a group. Manolas customized on the pitch. Malcuit performed customized in the gym. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bennati is the new coach of the National Cycling Team. Villa confirmed to the track

3 days ago

Rome, fury Tiago Pinto: ‘Penalty on Ibra non-existent. With us different arbitration criteria, we are harmed ‘| First page

4 days ago

Bayern Munich – Benfica: 5-2 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

3 days ago

Del Piero: "Juve, difficult to think of great comebacks in the league, a somewhat worrying situation" – All Juve

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button