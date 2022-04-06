Natalia Téllez surprises with an incredible photo with her daughter

About 3 months ago, the pretty Natalia Tellez welcomed her first daughter and ever since He has not stopped sharing the best moments with his little babywith whom he poses in incredible photographs.

One of the most recent images shared by the host of “Netas Divinas”, caused great tenderness as she is seen carrying her little girl and both were moved by her beauty, since, although she does not show her baby’s face, you can see how big it is.

“She and me” was the brief description of the postcard, which stole thousands of sighs, because both wear their best outfits for these hot days; Natalia a pink dress with black details and her daughter a pink pants with white stars and a light blue shirt.

See the sweet postcard:

Faced with such a beautiful image, the comments from the presenter’s followers and friends did not wait and filled the publication with compliments, which has just over 214 thousand likes so far.

“How beautiful all you and your family“, “my beautiful“, “Pair of Beauties!“, “They are the most beautiful“, “His little feet...”, “I love them, they are both beautiful!“, “I love you and your little pack infinitely!“, you can read.

The also actress has shared the joy of becoming a mother and adding a member to her small family; next to his boyfriend Antonio Zabala and his puppy ‘Guero’, who regularly pose in tender family portraits.