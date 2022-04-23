Few weeks left until it opens Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth tape of the “god of thunder” and that will come after the other long-awaited film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and several details have already been revealed that increase the expectation of the fans.

Two days ago Marvel Studios revealed the first official trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, in which we could see several long-awaited advances on the future of this superhero played by Chris Hemsworth Y who is in an existential crisis after the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Thor Ragnarok”, in which his people were about to disappear, so Thor apparently is determined to put his ax aside, thus giving up being “the god of thunder”.

Gorr, the Butcher of Gods

Although in the trailer the villain is not seenit has been revealed that Thor’s retreat will be interrupted by an assassin from the galaxy known as Gorr, “the Butcher of gods”, which will be played by Christian bale (who gave life to Batman in the saga “The Knight of the Night” by Christopher Nolan, and who tHis mission is to extinguish all the gods, after suffering a family tragedy.

So Thor, who will be surrounded by thethe Guardians of the Galaxy, he will ask for the help of the queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex girlfriend Jane FosterNatalie Portmanwho we last saw in the second Thor movie, which was released in 2013.

But without a doubt one of the moments that most surprised the fans was seen at the end of the trailer because it shows JAnne Foster wielding Thor’s magic hammer, the Mjolnir, in addition to wearing some clothes very identical to those of her outfit, thus showing that she could be the successor of Thor.

Natalie Portman calls out Chris Hemsworth

And to confirm the importance of this character in the film and generate even more expectations, the Natalie Portman shared a poster on her official Instagram account, very similar to the one revealed when the trailer was released, but starring Jane as the mighty Thor and adding a text that says “And you thought you were the only one…” how a fun I challenge Chris Hemsworth.

It should be remembered that “Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by WaTaika Waititi and is It will be released in theaters around the world on July 7 this year. Check out the trailer at the top.

