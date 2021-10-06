Natalie Portman leaves Days of Abandonment, no movies

Last April the film was announced The days of abandonment (The Days of Abandonment), American film adaptation based on the novel of the same name by the well-known Italian writer, Elena Ferrante, of 2002. Natalie Portman she would play the lead role Tess and, together with his production company, MountainA, he would also co-produce the film.

Why did Natalie Portman leave the set?

Well, Natalie Portman has left The Days of Abandonment (perhaps we should have predicted it from the title). The causes of the resignation of the actress are not clear, already present at the shooting location as it coincides with the same location of another film she is working on Natalie Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder, or Sydney, Australia, which has become one of the favorite places for such productions because it is considered among the safest, taking into account the health emergency of COVID-19.

“Because of unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has resigned from The Days of Abandonment from HBO Films before shooting begins. Unfortunately, production will not go on” spokesmen for HBO in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are very sorry that we are unable to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer-director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers and crew for all their passion and hard work. “

Like this HBO, which would handle the distribution of The Days of Asbandonment, let us know that due to the resignation of Natalie Portman the works will not continue: the film was canceled.

The days of abandonment, the film… abandoned!

The set was ready, the film had received a good 3.4 million dollars from the local government as an incentive to produce, just had to start shooting, scheduled for these days.

The title would be written and directed by Maggie Betts, author who made her directorial debut in 2017 with The choice, winner of the Special Jury Prize to the Sundance Film Festival. Next to Natalie Portman, in the cast there would also have been Rafe Spall And Mary-Louise Parker.

Loading... Advertisements

The Days of Abandonment would have had as a protagonist Tess, played by Natalie Portman, a woman who has abandoned her dreams to make room for family life. Tess she suffers the abandonment of her husband, following a betrayal. The event profoundly disrupts the woman’s life.

It would therefore have been a real one analysis of the psyche of a woman in crisis, asking profound questions and reflections on the topic of motherhood and female identity. The film was in fact described as:

“A visceral journey and without exclusion of blame in the mind of a woman in crisis who faces the norms of motherhood and female identity, while Tess he crosses the darkest corners of his own psyche ”.

It wouldn’t be the first time the novels of Elena Ferrante undergo film adaptations. Of the same The days of abandonment a film has already been made in Italy in 2005, directed by Roberto Faenza and the actors Margherita Buy And Luca Zingaretti. Elena Ferrante is an internationally renowned Italian author: the TV series is famous The brilliant friend and, again being series taken from his novels, just recently Netflix announced the re-adaptation of the writer’s latest novel: The lying life of adults.

It almost seems like a twist of fate that the de The days of abandonment it was abandoned. Surely Natalie Portman he must have had his good reasons, even if the resignation was given in a very sudden way, when everything was already ready to start shooting. It will mean that we will await future projects with the actress, hoping that they will have a more fortunate fate!