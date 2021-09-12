Natalie Portman, short story of the Thor to come

Natalie Portman turns 40. Born in Jerusalem on June 9, 1981, she was 3 when her family moved to Washington, United States.

At 13 she is Mathilda, the girl from Léon by Luc Besson. At 16 he starts working on the three prequels of Star Wars. At 18 he disappeared from the scene and enrolled at Harvard University to study psychology.

While preparing for graduation, he plays theater: he is with Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline and Philip Seymour Hoffman in The Seagull by Anton Chekhov

At 24, Natalie Portman is back on the sets full-time: she wins the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for Closer (she shoots full nude scenes, but in agreement with director Mike Nichols they are cut in the final version) and shaves her hair to zero for V for Vendetta.

He will say: «We only had one take, once the hair was cut the scene could not be repeated. We tried it many times thanks to some members of the crew who volunteered to have their hair shaved ».

At 27 he turns Eve, his first short film, and goes to the Venice Film Festival. At 30 she buys prizes for The Black Swan: among them, the Oscar for best supporting actress.

At 35, he receives his third Oscar nomination for Jackie: is a perfect Jacqueline Kennedy. At 37 she is at the forefront of the #MeeToo movement and talks about when she was a victim of “sexual terrorism”.

In the meantime she is married to Benjamin Millepied. They have two children: Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, in 2017.

Now all that remains is to see her in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the next chapter by Taika Waititi. Natalie will be the female version of Thor: that is, “The Mighty Thor”!

Video by Marika Sarzi Sartori

