Natalie Portman: the most beautiful looks ever

Natalie Portman she is certainly one of the most admired women in the world, not only for her acting skills but also for her style and beautiful looks that the actress uses to show off on red carpet and on public occasions. From her beginnings to today, Natalie Portman has always stood out on the red carpet by daring with super fashionable outfits (even during her two pregnancies).

Courted by the fashion houses, to the Oscar 2020 Natalie Portman wore a designer look Dior bringing on the most important red carpet in Hollywood a feminist statement embroidered on the fabric of the precious dress.

Going backwards in her life on the red carpet, the actress has often made bold choices regarding her looks, preferring theatrical impact creations such as theDior Haute Couture one-shoulder dress worn in 2016 in Venice (with baby bump in sight) which makes her remember between the most beautiful women ever on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festivala of the lagoon.

A few years earlier, in 2013, Natalie Portman appeared several times with some of the most memorable Dior creations of Raf Simons years to the creative direction of the maison. The actress, the face of Dior Beauty since 2011, that year was chosen by Simons for the ready-to-wear advertising campaign.

In addition to the star’s consolidated relationship with the Dior fashion house, on several occasions Natalie Portman has also chosen other brands for her red carpet outfits: Fendi, Lanvin, Rodarte, Victor & Rolf, but without giving up that pinch of thoughtful extravagance that distinguishes it.

Among the most original looks of the early years of the actress’s international success we remember the one on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2005, when Natalie Portman showed up in a dark chic look with sparkling black slip dress, cat eyes and head shaved to zero for the filming of the movie V for Vendetta.

Taking a further step back, in 1997, when the actress’s career had just blossomed, Natalie Portman already stood out for her risky stylistic choices and trendy. In a photo from the premiere of Everyone Says I Love You in New York a young Portman appears in a semi-transparent dress entirely printed with a pattern tribal psycho, a beaded bag like those recently turned in trend, and a truly daring hair style.

Scroll through the gallery to retrace Natalie Portman’s most fashionable looks with us from the beginning to today.