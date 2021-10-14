Natalie Portman wants a stunt double to kiss on set

We are usually used to hearing about stunts to shoot dangerous scenes instead of the famous actor. Or the nude ones (he explained it perfectly Julia Roberts in a scene by Notting Hill). Or, again, the particularly complicated ones. Natalie Portman, on the other hand, he has a very particular stand-in: the one who kisses in his place.

In Australia for Thor

Natalie Portman is currently in Australia to shoot the new thunder god movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Always next to Chris Hemsworth. And between one takes of the film, signed by the Oscar winner Taika Waititi (that of Jojo Rabbit), the diva found the time to shoot a commercial.

And that’s where the exchange took place, under the eyes of all. Because suddenly Natalie Portman’s stunt double arrived on set. Similar in all respects to the actress of The black Swan. The girl, at the right moment, took the place of the diva just at the moment in which she had to kiss the actor. If it hadn’t been for a window left open, none of the paparazzi stationed outside the set would have noticed the exchange.

Because Natalie Portman doesn’t want to kiss

But why doesn’t Natalie Portman want to kiss partners on set? In this case it could be an additional anti-Covid precaution. Whereas Portman is mainly in Australia to shoot a blockbuster that costs hundreds of millions of dollars. And it would be a big problem if what he does outside threatened the safety of Thor’s set.

All the fault of the film Leon

But the idiosyncrasy of the actress about kissing scenes is legendary in Hollywood. And it’s all the fault of his experience in the film Leon (1994) of Luc Besson, which launched her in the firmament of world cinema when she was only 12 years old. One of the consequences of that success, Natalie explained, was that people began to sexualize her image. Even though she was just a little girl.

“I realized very early, when I was only 13, that if I expressed myself sexually, I would feel insecure. And that men would feel empowered to discuss and objectify my body, much to my discomfort. So I quickly adapted my behavior, ”she said from the stage of a demonstration in favor of women.

No sex scenes

How did it succeed? Carefully avoiding any sexual references in the films he chose. Or, alternatively, let everyone know that she wasn’t shooting those particular scenes. “I turned down any role that even had a kissing scene and talked about that choice deliberately in interviews. I emphasized how serious and “bookworm” I was. And I have deliberately chosen an elegant way of dressing. I’ve built a reputation for being basically a demure, conservative, and nerd. In an attempt to feel that my body was safe and that my voice would be heard. ‘

An extreme choice that, however, has softened over the years, as many of his films demonstrate. But in case of need, as we have seen, Natalie Portman does not hesitate to call a stand-in. As if it were the most natural thing in the world.

That kiss (not given) to Chris Hemsworth

And if we were ready to take her place with Chris Hemsworth in the new Thor at the right time, Portman shattered our hopes. Because he revealed that the one from the passionate kiss scene between Jane and Thor at the end of Thor: The Dark World (2013), it wasn’t her. But Hemsoworth’s real wife, Elsa Pataky. This is why the passion between the two was so convincing.

“You had to shoot some scenes, including that one,” explained the actress. “But he was working in Hong Kong and I couldn’t reach him because of the film I was making. And so they put my wig and my costume on his wife: that’s why that kiss was real. ‘ Too bad, it will be for next time!

