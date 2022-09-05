Nature seeks revenge in these Netflix stories

When horror arises from nature in a film, we speak of ecoterror or natural terror. This genre, which many love and many others hate, has a varied offer on Netflix.

In this type of production, nature is usually presented as a monstrous entity that seeks revenge, or that simply wants to destroy human beings. The premise here is that humans disturb or destroy the natural balance and therefore nature has to take matters into their own hands and make them suffer the consequences.

Some critics also point out that these types of stories explore a much deeper side of our anxieties and fears in relation to the environment.

Below, we offer you a selection of productions that venture into this genre, which also sometimes appeal to mythological elements and non-human creatures to tell their stories.

“Annihilation”

This film blends eco-horror, survival thriller, and sci-fi into one complex and clever story that Netflix introduced to the world. Written and directed by Alex Garland, it is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by James VanderMeer.

It follows Lena (Natalie Portman), a biologist who joins an expedition, with four other women, to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government, after her husband returns from a secret mission there with no recollection. “The Shimmer” or Area X is a strange alien domain that spread out from a lighthouse after being hit by a meteorite.

In the place, in the middle of a hostile and different environment, with all kinds of monsters on the prowl, the women will also face their own demons. Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes.

“Cloud”

Another intelligent and demanding film with the viewer. French-made, this production stands out as one of Netflix’s riskiest options. It focuses on Virginie (Suliane Brahim)a single mother who struggles to support her family and avoid bankruptcy on her farm.

With that in mind, he devotes himself body and soul to the breeding of edible grasshoppers. Little by little, her Virginie begins to develop a strange obsessive bond with her insects. especially after she finds out how much they like blood. This fact will change her life and will endanger everyone. Director. Just Philippot; duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes.

“Hell in the storm”

This is a slightly more traditional option in the genre. The story unfolds in the midst of a category 5 hurricane bearing down on Florida. There, young Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her father (Barry Pepper), who has disappeared. After finding him injured on the mezzanine of her house, the two are trapped in the place, being also stalked by huge alligators and by a flood.

The film offers a display of adrenaline from start to finish, although with no greater pretensions than to entertain. It will be available on Netflix until September 19. Directed by Alexandre Aja; duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes.

“The Guest”

Directed by Bong Joon-ho (responsible for the Oscar-winning “Parasite”), the story of this feature film, still available on Netflix, begins in the year 2000, when the US military base established in South Korea releases a large amount of toxic waste in a local river.

Over time, these substances caused the fauna of the area to mutate. From there emerges a huge amphibious monster that begins to attack on the banks of the river. The creature, to make matters worse, is carrying a deadly virus. A troubled man with a teenage daughter is the first to see the monster attack, which then kidnaps his daughter. Convinced that the young woman is still alive, he, her father and his brother set out in an attempt to rescue the girl. Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes.

“deep fear”

A story with sharks could not be missing from this list. And Netflix knows it. Blake Lively stars in this film by Jaumet Collet Serra, which captures attention from the start despite the simplicity of his proposal.

The story follows Nancy (Blake Lively), who travels to a hidden beach paradise in Mexico with the intention of surfing and being alone. No one knows her location, except for some locals and other surfers who come to the place. Her idyllic stay is suddenly interrupted when a great white shark appears. After being bitten in the thigh, Nancy manages to get to safety on some rocks a hundred meters from the beach. There she begins her desperate struggle to survive. Duration: 1 hour and 26 minutes.

“The bar”

A seemingly normal morning in Madrid. A heterogeneous group of people have breakfast in a bar in the center of the Spanish capital. One of them is in a hurry and decides to leave, but is shot in the head as soon as he walks out the door. Soon, everyone realizes that if they try to get out, the same thing will happen to them. As time passes, tension increases and extreme situations arise.

This film by Spanish director Álex de la Iglesia touches on different genres such as black comedy, science fiction, post-apocalyptic horror, eco-horror, disaster movies and even gore. Here, the fear of a strange infection (real or imaginary) becomes the trigger for a story in which its protagonists bring out the worst in each one. It is one of the most interesting options on Netflix. Blanca Suárez, Mario Casas, Carmen Machi, Secun de la Rosa, Jaime Ordóñez and Terele Pávez, among others, make up its cast. Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes.