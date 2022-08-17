Pattinson’s stardom came dressed as a vampire and since then he has not had a single normal day in his life. Learning every detail of the actor’s life became the daily impulse of the actor’s fans and, of course, knowing what he likes to eat is one of the purposes of his fans.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 17, 2022 11:29 a.m.

A Robert Pattinson fame came to him suddenly, abruptly, and he became the target of the adolescents who saw his character in Twilight, Edward Cullenhis platonic love, one who had suffered for 100 years to get the love of his life.

Neither elaborate dishes nor extravagant meals: discover Robert Pattinson’s favorite recipe.

In fact, from the years in which the filming of the saga was carried out, a place stands out in which the actor tasted his favorite food accompanied by a particular drink called world cocktailthe one that he considered most appropriate to accompany his favorite food.

This cocktail was made with Martini, vodka, fruit juices and Alize and I used to take it with Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene Y Jamie Campbellall also actors in the saga.

The premises located in Canada and called Glowball Grill & Satay Barit was also the place that the actor preferred to eat his favorite dish, a very simple and not at all extravagant: spaghetti with meatballs.

This Italian-style dish is also famous and became popular in the United States with the arrival of Italian immigrants between 1880 and 1920. So now you know another fact about this actor who has recently been applauded for playing the last Batman.