Neon pink or “Barbie Pink”, the trending color of the season

The fashion trends of 2022 are ultimately a compilation of trends taken from previous decades, especially the aesthetics of the beginning of the millennium. Miniskirts, asymmetrical cuts “cut out”type hats bucket hatthe obsession with the butterfly print and hairstyles with mini braids or loose mini locks, are a clear example of the Y2K nostalgia that has taken over this year’s fashion.

Despite the fact that at the end of last year, Pantone announced that the official color of 2022 would be the violet tone “Very Peri”, another of the shades that have definitely reigned in clothing stores and beauty salons has been neon pink or “pink Barbie”a color quite far removed from minimalism that evokes nostalgia for the aesthetics of the beginning of the millennium and has coincided with the upcoming release of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

A clear example of the importance of neon pink in current fashion is the most recent collection of the fashion firm Valentino, where practically half of the designs are of this color. At the parade, the actress Anne Hathaway She wore a neon pink sequin ensemble that was widely applauded. Another celebrity that was on everyone’s lips was the British Florence Pugh, who wore a neon pink Valentino dress with transparencies on the chest, which gave everyone something to talk about.

MR

Read Also