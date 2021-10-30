Netflix and Amazon are pulling these movies and series off their shows

- With each reboot, Netflix and Amazon also remove top-notch movies and thrilling series from their shows every month.
- “Black Swan”, “Titanic”, “Star Trek in the Dark” or “Relic”: these films and these series will stop on Netflix and Amazon in November.
- Last chance: There is very little time left to stream these clips from Amazon and Netflix.
Netflix and Amazon are expanding their offerings month by month with captivating series and major movies. But beware: products keep disappearing from streaming services software, for example due to license expiration. Our overview reveals which movies and series you have one last chance to show in November.
Netflix will remove this series from its show in November 2021
Available until November 1st:
Netflix will remove these movies from its schedule in November 2021
Available until November 1st:
- “The Imitation Game”: the war drama of Alan Turing’s life with Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley
- “Looper”: A Time Movement, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis
- “Walking the Line”: A biography of Johnny Cash, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon
- “The Greatest Showman”: musical film with Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron
Available until November 6th:
- Black Swan: the dead drama of Natalie Portman
- Annabelle 3: horror movie
- Titanic: James Cameron’s drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
- “The journey is the destination”: biographical drama
- “The Counselor”: Ridley Scott action film starring Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Cameron Diaz
- “Master & Commander – Until the End of the World”: action drama starring Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany
- “The Thin Line”: a drama with Sean Penn and Adrian
Available until November 7:
- My Way: documentary on the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
Available until November 8:
- Brian Banks: Sports and Crime
- “Z-Storm”: the detective film
Available until 11 November:
- “Golden Woman”: a drama starring Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds
Available until November 12:
- “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”: the drama of Von Quentin Tarantino, dead Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino
Available until November 13:
- Terminator: crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman
- Monuments Men – Unusual Heroes: George Clooney and his WWII drama
- “Spy – Susan Cooper Undercover”: crime comedy with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham
- “The Pyramid – The Tomb of Horror”: a horror film
- “True Lies”: James Cameron action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis
Available until November 14:
- Beltracci: The art of forgery: Documentation
- “As My Sister”: drama with Cameron Diaz
- Animated film “Oddbods: Christmas in danger”
- Roca changes the world: a family film
- “Every family has a Straight A black sheep”: James Cox Drama
Available until November 15th:
- “All Inclusive”: romantic comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman and Jon Favreau
- “Jaws”: a Steven Spielberg classic
- The Mummy: Action movie starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah
- Las Vegas: comedy with Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman
- Actually… Love: A romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley
- “The Purge”: a horror film
- Like a miracle: drama with Zac Efron
Available until November 16:
- Determination Elegant: action film starring Naomi Watts, Zoe Kravitz and Ansel Elgort
- “Al-Azm – Forked”: an action movie
- “Determination – Rebel”: an action movie
- Immenhof – Summer Adventure: A Family Film
- Juno: Dramatic
- Love in the luggage: romantic comedy
- Lincoln: Steven Spielberg’s drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- “Sunshine”: sci-fi action film starring Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans and Rose Byrne
Available until November 21:
- Expectant Bride: comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy
- “Smuggled”: action movie starring Mark Wahlberg
- “The Queen’s Sister”: historical drama starring Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The Rest of the World: Edgar Wright’s Action Comedy
- TED: Seth MacFarlane’s comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis
Available until November 24:
- “Benefits of the night”: Dokumentation
Amazon Prime Video will remove this series from its schedule in November 2021
Available until November 2nd:
- “For the people”: Anwaltsserie
Available until November 7:
- “The Robbery”: action series starring Lionnel Astier, Blandine Bellavoir and Arnaud Ducret
Available until November 9:
- ‘Relic’: Crime Series with Richard Dormer, Judy Belfort and Ray Stevenson
This series ends without a specific date:
- “Miss Moon”: the animated series
- “President of Japan”: documentary series
- “The little prince”: animated series
Amazon Prime Video will remove these films from its schedule in November 2021
Available until November 1st:
- Code 8: A science fiction film with Robbie Amell
- “The hole in the earth”: horror film
- “Royally Ever After – I’m Marrying a Prince!”: Comedy
- Love finds you in magic: Romance
Available until November 4th:
- Unbending – Defiance: A war drama starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Bell and Liev Schreiber.
- “Sharks, lords of the sea 3D”: a documentary film
Available until November 5th:
- Mercy: Michael Norgaard’s crime thriller
- “Desecration”: the detective film
- “Contempt”: the detective film
- “Redemption”: the detective film
- “Grudge”: horror film with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Available until November 6th:
- “Sonic the Hedgehog”: a videogame adaptation by Jim Carrey and James Marsden
- “The Raven”: Brandon Lee’s dead action movie
- “Coming home for Christmas”: Comedy
- “Cut Bank – Petty Murders Among the Neighbors”: crime thriller with John Malkovich and Liam Hemsworth
- “Interview with God”: Krimidrama
- Your Way: Drama written and accompanied by Emilio Estevez
- Der Sturm – Life on the Line: action drama starring John Travolta
Available until November 8:
- “Good guys”: Komödie
- “Saints”: crime drama starring Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara and Ben Foster
Available until November 9:
- “Close – Very Close to the Enemy”: action film with Noomi Rapace
- “Nix like away – From Planet Earth”: animated film
Available until November 10:
These films expire without a specific date:
- Killer’s Bodyguard: Action movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman
- “Invasion”: a science fiction film with Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig
- “Ready Player One”: Steven Spielberg’s action movie about von Spielberg
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition: superhero movie directed by Zack Snyder starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams
- “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: a Tim Burton adventure film starring Johnny Depp
- Maybe, maybe not: romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds
- Star Trek: A science fiction film with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto
- “Star Trek in the Dark”: a science fiction film
- “Fallen – English Night”: fantasy drama
- “Scream 4”: Wes Craven’s horror film
- The Godfather: Classic Mafia with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino
- “Der Pate II”: Action-Crime
- “Godzilla”: action movie starring Ken Watanabe
- “Kong: Skull Island”: action movie starring Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson
- “Five Friends and Dinosaur Valley”: a family film
- “15:17 in Paris”: the drama of Von Clint Eastwood
- “Booksmart”: Drama
- “Voll normaaal!”: A comedy with Tom Gerhardt
- “Lucky Number Slevin”: Dead action movie Josh Hartnett, Bruce Willis and Lucy Liu
- “Ms. Mueller must go”: comedy
- 22 Bullets: action film with Jean Reno
- “Chloe”: crime drama starring Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Julianne Moore
- “By Chance Almighty”: a comedy with Simon Pegg
- Deepwater Horizon: drama starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich and Kurt Russell
- “8 Mile”: Drama with Eminem
- “The Road”: an end times drama starring Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Charlize Theron
- “Balance”: a science fiction film, Christian Bale
- “Oldboy”: action movie
- “Tracers”: action movie starring Taylor Lautner
- “Shark Attack – I’m lurking deep inside!”: Horror movie
- Babadook is a horror movie
- “I am a mother”: a science fiction film
- Spy Kids – All the Time in the World: a family film with Jessica Alba, Joel McHale and Rowan Blanchard
- “Boris Becker – The Player”: a documentary film
