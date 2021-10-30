Netflix and Amazon are pulling these movies and series off their shows

With each reboot, Netflix and Amazon also remove top-notch movies and thrilling series from their shows every month.

Netflix and Amazon are expanding their offerings month by month with captivating series and major movies. But beware: products keep disappearing from streaming services software, for example due to license expiration. Our overview reveals which movies and series you have one last chance to show in November.

Netflix will remove this series from its show in November 2021

Available until November 1st:

Netflix will remove these movies from its schedule in November 2021

In “Black Swan,” the dancer (Natalie Portman) is broken from the role of her dreams. The film is on Netflix until November 6. © 20th Century Fox

Available until November 1st:

“The Imitation Game”: the war drama of Alan Turing’s life with Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley

“Looper”: A Time Movement, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis

“Walking the Line”: A biography of Johnny Cash, with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon

“The Greatest Showman”: musical film with Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron

Available until November 6th:

Black Swan: the dead drama of Natalie Portman

Annabelle 3: horror movie

Titanic: James Cameron’s drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

“The journey is the destination”: biographical drama

“The Counselor”: Ridley Scott action film starring Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Cameron Diaz

“Master & Commander – Until the End of the World”: action drama starring Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany

“The Thin Line”: a drama with Sean Penn and Adrian

Available until November 7:

My Way: documentary on the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

Available until November 8:

Brian Banks: Sports and Crime

“Z-Storm”: the detective film

Available until 11 November:

“Golden Woman”: a drama starring Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds

Available until November 12:

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”: the drama of Von Quentin Tarantino, dead Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino

Available until November 13:

Terminator: crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman

Monuments Men – Unusual Heroes: George Clooney and his WWII drama

“Spy – Susan Cooper Undercover”: crime comedy with Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham

“The Pyramid – The Tomb of Horror”: a horror film

“True Lies”: James Cameron action movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis

Available until November 14:

Beltracci: The art of forgery: Documentation

“As My Sister”: drama with Cameron Diaz

Animated film “Oddbods: Christmas in danger”

Roca changes the world: a family film

“Every family has a Straight A black sheep”: James Cox Drama

Available until November 15th:

“All Inclusive”: romantic comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman and Jon Favreau

“Jaws”: a Steven Spielberg classic

The Mummy: Action movie starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah

Las Vegas: comedy with Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman

Actually… Love: A romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley

“The Purge”: a horror film

Like a miracle: drama with Zac Efron

Available until November 16:

Determination Elegant: action film starring Naomi Watts, Zoe Kravitz and Ansel Elgort

“Al-Azm – Forked”: an action movie

“Determination – Rebel”: an action movie

Immenhof – Summer Adventure: A Family Film

Available until November 19th:

Available until November 20:

Juno: Dramatic

Love in the luggage: romantic comedy

Lincoln: Steven Spielberg’s drama starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

“Sunshine”: sci-fi action film starring Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans and Rose Byrne

Available until November 21:

Expectant Bride: comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy

“Smuggled”: action movie starring Mark Wahlberg

“The Queen’s Sister”: historical drama starring Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson

Scott Pilgrim vs. The Rest of the World: Edgar Wright’s Action Comedy

TED: Seth MacFarlane’s comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis

Available until November 24:

“Benefits of the night”: Dokumentation

Amazon Prime Video will remove this series from its schedule in November 2021

Available until November 2nd:

“For the people”: Anwaltsserie

Available until November 7:

“The Robbery”: action series starring Lionnel Astier, Blandine Bellavoir and Arnaud Ducret

Available until November 9:

‘Relic’: Crime Series with Richard Dormer, Judy Belfort and Ray Stevenson

This series ends without a specific date:

“Miss Moon”: the animated series

“President of Japan”: documentary series

“The little prince”: animated series

Amazon Prime Video will remove these films from its schedule in November 2021

“Star Trek” reboot leaves Amazon Prime Video behind: “Star Trek” and “Star Trek: Into Darkness” will be removed from the streaming platform in November. © Paramount Pictures / Jaimie Trueblood

Available until November 1st:

Code 8: A science fiction film with Robbie Amell

“The hole in the earth”: horror film

“Royally Ever After – I’m Marrying a Prince!”: Comedy

Love finds you in magic: Romance

Available until November 4th:

Unbending – Defiance: A war drama starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Bell and Liev Schreiber.

“Sharks, lords of the sea 3D”: a documentary film

Available until November 5th:

Mercy: Michael Norgaard’s crime thriller

“Desecration”: the detective film

“Contempt”: the detective film

“Redemption”: the detective film

“Grudge”: horror film with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Available until November 6th:

“Sonic the Hedgehog”: a videogame adaptation by Jim Carrey and James Marsden

“The Raven”: Brandon Lee’s dead action movie

“Coming home for Christmas”: Comedy

“Cut Bank – Petty Murders Among the Neighbors”: crime thriller with John Malkovich and Liam Hemsworth

“Interview with God”: Krimidrama

Your Way: Drama written and accompanied by Emilio Estevez

Der Sturm – Life on the Line: action drama starring John Travolta

Available until November 8:

“Good guys”: Komödie

“Saints”: crime drama starring Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara and Ben Foster

Available until November 9:

“Close – Very Close to the Enemy”: action film with Noomi Rapace

“Nix like away – From Planet Earth”: animated film

Available until November 10:

These films expire without a specific date:

Killer’s Bodyguard: Action movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman

“Invasion”: a science fiction film with Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig

“Ready Player One”: Steven Spielberg’s action movie about von Spielberg

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition: superhero movie directed by Zack Snyder starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Amy Adams

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: a Tim Burton adventure film starring Johnny Depp

Maybe, maybe not: romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds

Star Trek: A science fiction film with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto

“Star Trek in the Dark”: a science fiction film

“Fallen – English Night”: fantasy drama

“Scream 4”: Wes Craven’s horror film

The Godfather: Classic Mafia with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino

“Der Pate II”: Action-Crime

“Godzilla”: action movie starring Ken Watanabe

“Kong: Skull Island”: action movie starring Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson

“Five Friends and Dinosaur Valley”: a family film

“15:17 in Paris”: the drama of Von Clint Eastwood

“Booksmart”: Drama

“Voll normaaal!”: A comedy with Tom Gerhardt

“Lucky Number Slevin”: Dead action movie Josh Hartnett, Bruce Willis and Lucy Liu

“Ms. Mueller must go”: comedy

22 Bullets: action film with Jean Reno

“Chloe”: crime drama starring Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Julianne Moore

“By Chance Almighty”: a comedy with Simon Pegg

Deepwater Horizon: drama starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich and Kurt Russell

“8 Mile”: Drama with Eminem

“The Road”: an end times drama starring Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Charlize Theron

“Balance”: a science fiction film, Christian Bale

“Oldboy”: action movie

“Tracers”: action movie starring Taylor Lautner

“Shark Attack – I’m lurking deep inside!”: Horror movie

Babadook is a horror movie

“I am a mother”: a science fiction film

Spy Kids – All the Time in the World: a family film with Jessica Alba, Joel McHale and Rowan Blanchard

“Boris Becker – The Player”: a documentary film

