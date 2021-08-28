Netflix announces TUDUM, the global event with more than 70 movies and TV series

Netflix presents Tudum: 70 movies and TV series and as many stars ready to entertain fans from all over the world!

If you are wondering what it is TUDUM let Regina King, Álvaro Morte, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Millie Bobby Brown and dozens of other of Netflix’s biggest stars explain it to you! In a teaser with a comic flavor, the stars of Netflix present to fans around the world the first global event of the streaming service! Don’t make any commitments for the September 25 because in the air there is the smell of big news!

So what is it Tudum? The name of the event comes from the way of spelling the sound you hear when you hit play on Netflix! And now that sound is also the name of the first worldwide event for fans of streamer’s products. 3 hours of streaming and 70 products between films and TV series: this is on the menu of the evening which, starting from 18:00 on 25 September, will be streamed on all the official Netflix social channels (Youtube, Twitch and Twitter). The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as anime content, starting at 2pm, on specific channels.

Among the TV series that will be present at the event we find the beloved ones Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Crown, Emily in Paris, The House of Paper And Cobra Kai. Also on the list are new and highly anticipated TV series such as Cowboy Bebop. As for cinema, Tudum will pay tribute to Netflix’s recent hits, including Extraction with Chris Hemsworth e The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, as she unveils new details on highly anticipated films including: The Harder They Fall with Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King; Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, e Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Several previews will be released during the panels, including clips and trailers. Below you can consult the list with all the series and films that will be present at the Netflix event.