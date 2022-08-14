Entertainment

Netflix celebrates the success of a gripping thriller

the appearance of things premiered on Netflix on November 21, 2021 and since then it has been a great goal of streaming.

The American thriller stars the American actress amanda seyfried and british actor James Norton.

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the Netflix production has a duration of 2 hours and 1 minute.

Netflix: what The Appearance of Things is about

The official synopsis of the movie the appearance of thingsnotes: “After leaving Manhattan in search of a simpler life, a young woman discovers that both her husband and her new home harbor sinister secrets.”

the-appearance-of-things-netflix1.jpg

Amanda Seyfried, as Catherine Claire, discovers the unthinkable in the Netflix film The Appearance of Things.

Amanda Seyfried, as Catherine Claire, discovers the unthinkable in the Netflix film The Appearance of Things.

The Appearance of Things: Netflix Movie Cast

  • Amanda Seyfried (catherine claire)
  • James Norton (George Claire)
  • Natalie Dyer (Willis Howell)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Justine Sokolova)
  • Alex Neustaedter (Eddy Vayle)
  • Michael O’Keefe (Travis Laughton)
  • Karen Allen (Mary Laughton)
  • Jack Gore (Cole Vayle)
  • Murray Abraham (Floyd De Beers)
  • Emily Dorsch (Ella Vayle)

the-appearance-of-things-netflix3.jpg

Amanda Seyfried is a seasoned actress who turns everything she does to gold.

Amanda Seyfried is a seasoned actress who turns everything she does to gold.

