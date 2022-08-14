Netflix celebrates the success of a gripping thriller

the appearance of things premiered on Netflix on November 21, 2021 and since then it has been a great goal of streaming.

The American thriller stars the American actress amanda seyfried and british actor James Norton.

Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the Netflix production has a duration of 2 hours and 1 minute.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix gives you goosebumps with an unmissable romantic movie

Netflix: what The Appearance of Things is about

The official synopsis of the movie the appearance of thingsnotes: “After leaving Manhattan in search of a simpler life, a young woman discovers that both her husband and her new home harbor sinister secrets.”

the-appearance-of-things-netflix1.jpg Amanda Seyfried, as Catherine Claire, discovers the unthinkable in the Netflix film The Appearance of Things.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Netflix is ​​all the rage with a true work of art

The Appearance of Things: Netflix Movie Cast

Amanda Seyfried ( catherine claire )

) James Norton ( George Claire )

) Natalie Dyer ( Willis Howell )

) Rhea Seehorn ( Justine Sokolova )

) Alex Neustaedter ( Eddy Vayle )

) Michael O’Keefe ( Travis Laughton )

) Karen Allen ( Mary Laughton )

) Jack Gore ( Cole Vayle )

) Murray Abraham ( Floyd De Beers )

) Emily Dorsch (Ella Vayle)