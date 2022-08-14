Entertainment
Netflix celebrates the success of a gripping thriller
the appearance of things premiered on Netflix on November 21, 2021 and since then it has been a great goal of streaming.
The American thriller stars the American actress amanda seyfried and british actor James Norton.
Directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, the Netflix production has a duration of 2 hours and 1 minute.
Netflix: what The Appearance of Things is about
The official synopsis of the movie the appearance of thingsnotes: “After leaving Manhattan in search of a simpler life, a young woman discovers that both her husband and her new home harbor sinister secrets.”
The Appearance of Things: Netflix Movie Cast
- Amanda Seyfried (catherine claire)
- James Norton (George Claire)
- Natalie Dyer (Willis Howell)
- Rhea Seehorn (Justine Sokolova)
- Alex Neustaedter (Eddy Vayle)
- Michael O’Keefe (Travis Laughton)
- Karen Allen (Mary Laughton)
- Jack Gore (Cole Vayle)
- Murray Abraham (Floyd De Beers)
- Emily Dorsch (Ella Vayle)