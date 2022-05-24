Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez, Halftime, unveils its trailer

A portrait of New York Times February 1 reveals that Netflix has launched the production of a documentary on Jennifer Lopez centered on the memorable year of his fiftieth birthday. The multi-award-winning artist specifies that it was this year that “everything I had worked for in film, music and fashion started to happen”. On May 18, 2022, the first official trailer for this documentary on jlo was shared by Netflix whose title is Half-time…and here it is.

The first trailer for the Jennifer Lopez documentary is here:

In 2019, the superstar was nominated for the Golden Globes (a second time) for her steamy role as Ramona in Hustlers of Lorene Scafariacelebrated her birthday with the world tour of her show “It’s My Party”, received the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and made a splash on the catwalk at Fashion Week from Milan with her jungle dress signed Versace, which has become legendary since the Grammys in 2000. And as if that were not enough, Jennifer Lopez then shared the headliner with Shakira for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

“You don’t wipe women off the map once they reach a certain age” – Jennifer Lopez

In an excerpt from his 2019 video diary, J Lo explains the importance of marking its fiftieth anniversary with this concert tour. “As a woman, it was crucial to do this, so people know that you don’t wipe women off the map once they reach a certain age,” she says. “You constantly improve throughout your life as long as you want to grow and evolve”. Prepare to be inspired!

