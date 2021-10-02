Netflix, from today the prices of subscriptions are increasing: here’s why

From today, 2 October, Netflix increases i prices of hers subscriptions Standard and Premium. The first, which provides for streaming to 2 devices simultaneously and HD quality thus goes from 11.99 to 12.99 euros while the Premium, which offers 4 connected devices and 4K increases from 15.99 to 17.99 euros.

Netflix subscriptions are increasing from today: the reason

The increases therefore do not affect the base plan, from one device and without Hd, which remains at 7.99 and in any case affects all users. They will be applied to all new subscribers from October 2nd, while existing subscribers will start receiving an email notification from October 9th and via app thirty days before the actual increase. The timing in fact, note Netflix, “It will be based on the billing cycle of the individual subscriber and will be implemented over the next few months”.

Because the prices have gone up

Prices have been increased “to reflect the improvements we make to our film and show catalog and the quality of service and, more importantly, to continue to give more options and bring value to subscribers ”.

Netflix publishes there top ten of its most viewed content among tv series and movies: let’s discover together the Ranking. Ted Sarandos, the new Netflix Co-CEO, has decided to be as transparent as possible with users to make them understand the decisions, whether renewal or not, made by the streaming platform. In the ranking we see the first season of Bridgerton, while in the movie category Tyler Rake (Extraction) and Bird Box contend for the podium.

The titles most viewed by users

Ted Sarandos, the company’s co-chief executive and head of content, shared a first ranking in which the 10 most popular original films and 10 series are shown based on the number of accounts that have had access to the title for at least 2 minutes in the first 28 days of publication in the catalog of the service.

Code 2021

Extraction by Sam Hargrave, released in Italy under the title of Tyler Rake, is the most watched film ever with 99 million users who have played the film for at least two minutes. Second place for the dystopian Bird Box with Sandra Bullock, seen by 89 million accounts, followed by the action thriller Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, which has 85 million users.

Among the TV series the Bridgerton season one, with 82 million users intent on following the eventful events of some noble English families. This is followed by the first part of Lupine, played by Omar Sy and immediately become a success, and the first season of The Witcher, with Henry Cavill, both seen 76 million accounts.

The contents that have accumulated the most hours in streaming

The second ranking shown by Ted Sarandos shows the most successful titles based on the total viewing hours achieved in the first 28 days of publication on Netflix.