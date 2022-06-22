Netflix ranking: these are the favorite movies of the American public

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with Netflixwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed Netflix United States:

1. spider-head

In the near future, inmates are offered the opportunity to undergo medical experiments to shorten their sentence. One of the subjects, injected with a drug that generates feelings of love, begins to question his emotions.

two. Item

A sleepy little town in Maine is being terrorized by a malevolent force hidden behind a clown’s mask and known only as “It.” After their first victims, a gang made up of seven childhood friends decide to come together again to attack evil and destroy it, thus trying to rid their hometown of terror.

3. Claw

Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.

Four. Pollonejo and the Hamster of the Dark

Follow a young hero who was born half chicken and half hare. Eager to fit in and feel wanted, he is obsessed with adventure despite his clumsiness.

5. faster than death

Based on real events, it tells the story of Don Aronow, a billionaire who with his fast motorboats won countless speedboat races… and transported tons of cocaine to Miami.

6. Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

An intimate look at actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, trying to continue to entertain, empower and inspire throughout her career.

7. Ice Age: The Great Cataclysm

In the new story we will see Scrat and his mythical acorn in space, where he accidentally triggers a series of events that will threaten the Ice Age. To save themselves, Sid, Manny, Diego and the rest of the pack must leave their home and embark on an adventure full of comedy and adventure, traveling through exotic lands where they will meet new and peculiar characters.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a quest that leads him directly to Oscorp, the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that will alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

9. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Agent Ethan Hunt, accused of a terrorist bombing against the Kremlin, is disavowed along with the entire organization, when the president launches the so-called ‘Ghost Protocol’. Left to his fate and without resources, Ethan’s goal is to restore the good name of his agency and prevent a new attack. But he undertakes this mission with a team made up of fugitives, whose personal motives he does not know well.

10. titanica

During the work of recovering the remains of the famous Titanic, an elderly North American woman gets in touch with the expedition to go to a floating platform installed in the North Sea and attend ‘in situ’ the recovery of her memories. Through his memory we will relive the events that marked the most famous disaster of the 20th century: the sinking of the most luxurious ocean liner in the world, the most sophisticated machine of its time, considered “unsinkable”, which succumbed to the icy waters of the Atlantic in April of 1912, taking with him the lives of fifteen hundred people, more than half of the passage. In the memories of the old woman there is room for something more than tragedy, the love story that she lived with a young third-class passenger, an amateur painter who had won her passage in a game of cards in a Southampton tavern .

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The splendor of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest information released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand users, the strongest blow the company has received in a decade. Some causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

