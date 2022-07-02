Netflix releases in July 2022: The new movies that arrive on the platform

Netflix adds new films in July, with expected premieres that promise to become the most viewed in the catalog. The proposals of the month include romance, horror, action, comedy and adventure.

Among the most important releases on Netflix in July 2022 are “The Gray Man”, an expensive action film with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and “Persuasion”, a classic period romance starring Dakota Johnson.

Check the list of Netflix premiere movies during the seventh month of the year.

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened – July 6

A teenage couple agrees to separate without rancor before entering university: a promise that will not be so easy to keep.

Dangerous relationships – July 8

A teenage girl falls in love with the bad boy at school, but all is not what it seems.

Sea Monster – July 8

An animated film for the whole family about a girl who embarks on an amazing adventure aboard the ship of a legendary monster hunter.

Hex – July 8

Taiwanese mockumentary-style horror film about a mother who must protect her daughter from a curse.

Malnazidos – July 11

The Spanish Civil War, a Nazi experiment and a zombie army are mixed in this unique action-adventure film.

By Jojo – July 11

A woman tries to sabotage her best friend’s wedding after she decides to get married and move out of Berlin.

Under the Amalfi sun – July 13

Italian romantic comedy about a couple who put their love to the test on a dream vacation.

Persuasion – July 15

Dakota Johnson stars in this new version of the romantic drama based on Jane Austen’s book, about a woman who allowed herself to be talked out of marrying the man she loved. One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of July.

Live is Life – July 18

Spanish film about a group of children who come together in one last adventure before beginning their adult lives: to search for a magical flower that makes dreams come true.

The Gray Man – July 22

Another of the great releases of the month, this time by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Action story about a CIA agent who discovers dark secrets and is hunted by a sociopath.

