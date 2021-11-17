Netflix surpasses Disney, but not in views, but …

It’s not about the views but it’s about the value. Netflix, for the first time in a year, surpassed Disney in value. Now on the stock exchange it has a capitalization with a total value of 291 billion dollars, while the Walt Disney company drops by 9%.

Netflix, the well-known streaming content platform, for the first time surpasses Walt Disney in value, its competitor. His overtaking is also linked to poor growth of Disney Plus subscribers had in recent months lost, as a result, their value and disappointed the market with a drop of -9%, compared to the forecast of analysts who expected much better results than these. After a growth obtained from the end of July 2021 27%, Netflix achieved a market cap of $ 291 billion against the Disney’s $ 288.7 billion, thus obtaining an excellent result of development and growth for the company.

As previously mentioned, in fact, Walt Disney had a decline due to the market disappointment due to lack of subscriber growth. In the company’s fiscal fourth quarter, ending on 2 last October, in fact Disney reported earnings per share of 37 cents on an adjusted basis, definitely less than 51 cents per share expected.

Netflix is ​​growing, not just because of its value

In addition to the success due to its exponential growth in its value, Netflix began developing and distributing video games for smartphonescertainly another boost that could contribute to its growth. In order to play, at the moment, I am not anticipating additional surcharges at the cost of the monthly subscription, is already included in the price.

Surely the success achieved was made possible not only thanks to this novelty, but it certainly contributed to the growth as well.unexpected Squid Games television series, the record breaking South Korean TV series, the more view on the entire platform itself for as long as it exists. Its production had a cost of approximately $ 21 million and has subsequently generated, according to Forbes, a value of at least 900 million dollars, this figure is actually still in continuous growth giving other points and positive moments to US society.