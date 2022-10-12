Netflix: the comedy and horror movie that catches viewers for the role of Emma Stone

Combining the comedy and horror genres in a movie or series can either be a disaster and a forgettable movie or, on the contrary, something memorable. Perhaps the case of this film available in Netflix and that it is the sequel to a classic that at the time caused a lot of talk -and a lot- is more similar to the second of the cases, although it probably will not remain in the history of cinema as an invaluable jewel or a classic.

And it is that “Zombieland: Knockout”starring the always beautiful and charismatic Emma Stone, came to Netflix. And it’s a movie that oscillates between the funny and the comic, on the one hand, and the terror and suspense that always surrounds zombie-centric movies.

“Zombieland: coup de grace”, the sequel to a film that mixes humor with terror

little by little, “Zombieland: Knockout” is taking a prominent role in Netflix. With a duration of less than two hours (it lasts 109 minutes, to be more precise) and a surprising facet of Emma Stonethe film is the second part of the already well-known “zombieland”directed by Rubén Fleischer.

Regarding the plot, the story of “Zombieland: Knockout” (available in Netflix) focuses on the coexistence of a group of people who must move from the White House to the center of the United States, dodging and fighting an army of the undead that never stops proliferating. To this difficulty is added, in addition, the difficult coexistence between them.

“The group of zombie hunters returns to meet straggling survivors and fight a new breed of undead,” details the synopsis for “Zombieland: Knockout” in Netflix.

“Zombieland: coup de grace”, the cast of the horror comedy that gains ground on Netflix