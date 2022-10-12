Entertainment

Netflix: the comedy and horror movie that catches viewers for the role of Emma Stone

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Combining the comedy and horror genres in a movie or series can either be a disaster and a forgettable movie or, on the contrary, something memorable. Perhaps the case of this film available in Netflix and that it is the sequel to a classic that at the time caused a lot of talk -and a lot- is more similar to the second of the cases, although it probably will not remain in the history of cinema as an invaluable jewel or a classic.

And it is that “Zombieland: Knockout”starring the always beautiful and charismatic Emma Stone, came to Netflix. And it’s a movie that oscillates between the funny and the comic, on the one hand, and the terror and suspense that always surrounds zombie-centric movies.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston and her most athletic combination: black leggings with normcore sneakers (and she looks fantastic)

11 mins ago

CoD MW 2: after the GP Explorer, Squeezie and Gotaga alongside Nicki Minaj in an unexpected collaboration!

12 mins ago

Drew Barrymore: “I can go years without having sex”

22 mins ago

the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’ evolves in Dortmund – Sport.fr

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button