Netflix, the Film catalog streaming in December 2021

If the series arriving on Netflix in December 2021 represent an already very substantial offer, even as regards the films the catalog will be enriched by numerous titles, many of which will be Netflix original productions. Among the most interesting news we point out It was the Hand of God, the last work of the great Paolo Sorrentino which will arrive on the platform in a few weeks, in addition to The Unforgivable with Sandra Bullock and the catastrophic feature film Don’t Look Up, which includes Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in the cast. Finally, a parenthesis on Takeshi Kitano, which will be told in the feature film scheduled for December 9th.

Asakusa Kid (December 9, 2021)

Based on the biographical book of the same name written by Takeshi Kitano, this film traces the life and the beginning of the career of the well-known director, who will be played by Yagira Yuya. Oizumi Yo instead it will be his mentor, or the comedian Without Buro Fukami, fundamental for Kitano’s growth path, who began his career in clubs by performing in rakugo and manzai shows.

Gekidan Hitori he oversaw the direction and script of the opera, which will explore in particular the relationship between the well-known director and his mentor, trying to pay homage to what is now one of the most important oriental directors.

The Unforgivable (10 December 2021)

Sandra Bullock interprets Ruth Slater, ended up in prison for a violent crime and now intending to make a new life. The places she knew and the friends she was surrounded by have now abandoned her, and, unable to integrate into a society that rejects her, she tries to mend the relationship with her sister.

At the direction we find Casey Tebo, while the cast will also include Vincent D’Onofrio, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan and W. Earl Brown.

It Was the Hand of God (December 15, 2021)

The new film by Paolo Sorrentino, one of the winners of Venice 2021, is a very personal work that lays bare the passions of the director, and it is no coincidence that this was shot in Naples, his city, where history has its roots taking us over the years’ 80. Here we follow the 17-year-old Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), who struggles to find his place in society, and sees his life change after a series of important events.

Among these also the arrival of Maradona, which represents a symbol of redemption for the entire city also touching the heart of Fabietto, in an exciting story that we are sure will leave its mark, after the tears of Paolo Sorrentino in Venice. The cast also includes: Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Biagio Manna, Ciro Capano, Enzo Decaro, Lino Musella, Sofya Gershevich. Finally, we remind you that Sorrentino will represent Italy at the 2022 Oscars.

Don’t Look Up (December 24, 2021)

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) try to alert the mass media of the arrival of a comet that will impact the earth, but their voices will be muffled and go unheard.

The two, after having discussed without results even with the president of the United States (Meryl Streep) embark on a media tour to grab the right attention, while our planet’s time is running out. At the direction we find Adam McKay, former author of The big bet and of Vice, which here engages in a genre of a completely different kind, demonstrating its versatility. It will be a catastrophic film like many others, or else Don’t Look Up will it succeed in surprising us? Given the names involved, the hope is that the second option is the right one.

The news coming in December on Netflix

The Power of the Dog (December 1, 2021)

From the novel by Thomas Savage, The Power of the Dog is a western / drama film in which director Jane Campion destroys the American frontier. The protagonists are two brothers who own a ranch in Montana, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) And George (Jesse Plemons). The two have a very different character, and when Phil builds a family of his own by becoming a parent, George begins to provoke his brother, in a relationship that will become more and more unsustainable and conflicting over time.

The Green Snake (December 1, 2021)

Chinese animated film starring the young Xiao Qing, intent on freeing her sister from Fahai’s clutches. Her journey will take her in a dystopian city where he will meet a mysterious character that does not remember its past, in a story full of adventure and action which will probably also have its roots in Chinese tradition.

The Whole Truth (December 2, 2021)

Thai horror film in which two brothers become suspicious of a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house. What they discover will overcome any worst predictions and soon they will realize that their family hides an unimaginable dark side that will change their life forever.

Single forever? (December 2, 2021)

Peter (Michael Urie) is tired of the typical comments on Christmas day about being single, so he decides to introduce himself to his parents pretending to be engaged to his friend Nick (Philemon Chambers). However, his mother Carole is ready to give him her Christmas present by introducing him to a blind date with her spinning instructor. Things will then get complicated, in a Christmas film that features barrier-free love full of laughter and unforgettable characters.

Cobalt Blue (December 3, 2021)

Brother and sister fall in love with the man they rented the house to, and their family, which has always been tied to traditions, will face an unexpected crisis that will severely test ties that seemed to be stainless.

Mixtape – A Cassette For You (December 3, 2021)

We are in 1999 when the twelve year old Beverly discovers a cassette of the deceased parents which contains some songs. Beverly then decides to dig deep to find out a few more details, exploring and rediscovering her roots and learning about her missing parents too.

David and the Elves (December 6, 2021)

Who said that a magical and enchanted world must necessarily be better than ours? An elf tired of too much work decides to escape to the real world, and here he will experience Christmas together with his new friend David and his family, away from the stress of the magical realm.

Back To The Outback – Back to Nature (10 December 2021)

Of the animals in a zoo try to escape to return to their habitat, but they will find many obstacles in their path that will make the journey very complicated. Back To The Outback teaches us to love ourselves and promises to entertain young and old.

Dos (December 10, 2021)

Two strangers wake up and discover a terrifying and distressing truth: their bellies have been sewn together. A surreal situation of pure horror, which unfortunately is not the worst of revelations, because the shock will be even greater when they discover who is hiding behind this unhealthy gesture. You are warned.

Virtually Real (December 10, 2021)

A message sent by mistake becomes the spark for the start of a long-distance relationship between Alex and Vale, who, however, before getting to know each other in person, decide to take some time, letting their relationship go on exclusively via chat.

Christmas In California – City Lights (December 16, 2021)

The Christmas sequel in California, a romantic comedy from Netflix, is about to return to our screens, leading us to follow Joseph (Josh Swickard) And Callie (Lauren Swickard) one year after the start of their relationship. The abandonment of the ranch in favor of city life in San Francisco is just one of the novelties, because on the horizon there seems to be a marriage that could upset and consolidate their lives. A relationship that despite some setbacks seems to be able to last a long time.

A Naija Christmas (December 16, 2021)

A mother’s Christmas dream and the prize she is giving away put their children in competition Ugo, Chike And Obi. The woman asks the three of introduce her to their mates before she dies. We will then see the brothers ready to do anything to conquer a girl, in a particular Christmas film that will make you think and have fun.

Enemies at Christmas (December 21, 2021)

A harmless family trip to the seaside turns into World War III when control over the Christmas program comes into question, in a heated discussion between Servando and Alicia that will make what was supposed to be a peaceful vacation crackling.

The Lightning Murali (December 24, 2021)

What do a tailor and a lightning bolt have in common? Apparently nothing, but in this case the combination becomes a winner. The protagonist of this Indian film is indeed a tailor who once struck by lightning acquires incredible powers, and now he must learn to control them. Inspired by the famous heroes of comics, our budding superhero will try to become a reference point, while in the background an unusual villain begins to take shape threatening his fellow citizens.

1000 Km from Christmas (24 December 2021)

An auditor moves to a small town where he meets a woman who wants to convince him to spend the Christmas holidays. Man hates Christmas and its atmosphere, and his conversion will not be a walk in the park. Will she be able to enjoy the holidays or will she end up keeping the Grinch company?

Lulli (December 26, 2021)

A medical student who is as brilliant as she is self-centered seems unable to listen to the opinions of others, and for this reason her skills are not always fully appreciated. After an accident, however, the situation changes drastically, e the young woman becomes able to hear the thoughts of others. Such amazing power may seem like a resource of infinite potential, but our doctor will be led to reflect on her attitude, reselling her way of thinking and judging others.

All the other films arriving on Netflix in December

Among the countless titles of the month we also point out the arrival on December 1 of some classics of Italian cinema such as The Cyclone by Pieraccioni, the hilarious Three Men and a Leg with Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo and the timeless White, Red And Verdone with Carlo Verdone. If, on the other hand, you are a fan of Massimo Troisi, then you can rediscover The postman, touching film directed by Michael Radford. Taking a look at the international films arriving on the same day, it is impossible not to mention Once Upon A Time In Mexico, third chapter of the Mariachi Trilogy and ready to ignite your evenings with the direction of the charismatic Robert Rodriguez, director of one of the 10 best live action on anime and manga.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for an exciting, thoughtful story centered on a thick character, the Joker by Joaquin Phoenix is ​​for you (December 6), and as we wrote in our review of Joker this is a work that leaves its mark on the beholder. Horror lovers and in particular Stephen King fans will be able to make up for it thanks to It: Chapter Two (December 19) (and maybe reread our review of It Chapter Two), while to close with a bang this December we think First Man – The First Man (December 20) directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling, who will take you to discover and meet the Apollo 11 crew. La La Land, we advise you to wear the spacesuit and launch yourself towards our review of The First Man.