Netflix tips of the weekend: what to stream :: Blog on Today

“What are we watching this weekend?”. How many times have we uttered this sentence in front of the Netflix catalog, undecided on which title to choose for the evening? Among the countless proposals that the streaming platform puts before our eyes every day to choose, but above all to make everyone agree, it is not so simple, especially if you do not even know where to start. Here then, for the usual serial undecided, some advice on the series of the moment to be enjoyed on Netflix in this new August weekend. Among new releases such as the new animated film Vivo, the TV series that investigates the events of the so-called “cocaine cowboys” in Miami and the new film dedicated to the true story of Maximilian Schmidt, the guy from Leipzig who created an empire by selling drugs online (story to which the streaming platform had already dedicated a TV series, How to sell drugs online) there is something for all tastes. Now you just have to choose whether to indulge in an hour and a half of emotions to the rhythm of music, investigate the history of America’s most famous drug traffickers or discover the background of the life of hacker / criminal Maximilian Schmidt.

Vivo: to get excited to the rhythm of music

Released on Netflix on August 6, Vivo is Netflix’s new musical cartoon and breakout movie of the year. A real little masterpiece of the world of animation to be seen in one breath. With a cercoletto (a small exotic mammal) as the protagonist, Vivo shows itself as a hybrid film between musical and classic cartoon, narrating all the beauty of being people full of their own “oddities” but authentic, between Latin notes and compelling adventures. Vivo talks about music, passions, friendship, not being afraid to open your heart and show yourself in your genuineness. With this swimming title Netflix surpasses itself by creating a product capable of striking for its simplicity without having to add anything more than its story and the characters that we are part of. Supported by a great soundtrack, produced by the Tony and Grammy award Alex Lacamoire and adapted into Italian by Stash, Vivo is the film we all needed, capable of bringing joy, desire to dance and a lot of emotion.

Cocaine Cowboys: to investigate one of the most famous drug trafficking cases in the USA

Another streaming tip this weekend is Cocaine Cowboys, released on the streaming platform on August 4 and created by director Billy Corben who returns to work, 15 years after the release of his cult film, on a six-part saga that tells the story. of South Florida drug traffickers accused of one of the largest drug cases in US history. It is an accurate portrait, through the story of those who have known these Miami “cocaine cowboys” up close. The series tells, in installments, the story of the Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta, suspected of being the main distributors in the USA for two of the largest Colombian cartels and accused of illegally transporting over 75 tons of cocaine. in the United States in the 1980s. The two were able to build a real $ 2 billion empire that made them two of Miami’s best-known faces.

Shiny Flakes: to discover the secrets of the true story of the German hacker who made a fortune by seeing drugs online

We conclude with the last tip of this August weekend: Shiny Flakes. It is a film dedicated to the story of Maximilian Schmidt to whom the streaming platform had also dedicated a TV series entitled “How to sell drgoa online”. As in the series, also in this docu-film the plot revolves around the figure of the boy, known online as Shiny Flakes and arrested for selling about 4.1 million euros in drugs from his room in Leipzig. Using his website shinyflakes.com and the German postal service, the 19-year-old single-handedly ran an international drug empire and sold a ton of drugs in 14 months, all to win a girl’s heart. It is one of the most serious cyber crimes ever committed in Germany and the police still don’t know where most of the money is. The beauty of this documentary? It is that Maximilian himself tells us his story. Not to be missed.