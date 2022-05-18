Network users compare Belinda with Amber Heard and Britney Spears after leaking messages

(Photos: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz, @belindapop/Instagram, Getty Images)

More than three months have passed since Christian Nodal confirmed the end of his relationship with Belinda and, when it seemed that the scandal had been forgotten, the controversy resurfaced after the singer’s mom applauded a comment on networks where they called their daughter’s ex-boyfriend “naco”. The situation ended up surpassing the interpreter of the Mexican regional, who a few hours ago published in Twitter a fragment of the private conversations he had with the Spanish woman.

As expected, the singer’s tweets became a trend and lUsers opened a discussion about who is right after all, Nodal or Belinda. The fans of both artists quickly appeared and, through comments where they remembered some details of their relationship that were revealed over time, they tried to defend them by causing a whole discussion.

“For all those people ‘defending’ Belinda here we clearly see Nodal’s annoyance, he also has the right to defend himself so they better save all that kind of hate towards a person who only seeks to defend himself from the bad things that happened in his relationship. commented a user in favor of the Mexican.

(Twitter Capture)

“Imagine loving a guy too much and after so much love, when he finishes he talks trash about you and your family, than cringe Nodal and his patanería. May the universe save us from rats like that”, published another person in defense of the Spanish.

But that was not all, some others dared to compare the situation that the protagonist of Mexican children’s soap operas is facing with the controversial media trial that they are currently experiencing Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

“Not all women are victims and Belinda and Amber Heard are the clear example that a woman can be so guilty and taken advantage of, and that they only victimize themselves by justifying that they are ‘Woman’. Christian Nodal is not to my liking, but it is not fair that a man is always the bad guy,” one user tweeted.

Actress Amber Heard smiles after returning from a break during her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., on May 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool)

It should be remembered that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean sued his ex-wife for defamation after the publication of an opinion piece in which she publicly denounced that she was a victim of domestic violence. Although the actor’s name was not mentioned, the description would have affected him directly, even causing him to lose some contracts.

Others related the part of Christian Nodal’s tweet where he hinted that there would be abuse by Belinda’s parents: “20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing”, with the situation he faced for years Britney Spears with his father, James Parnell.

“I feel that Belinda is the Britney Spears, her parents must have super mentally damaged, That’s why she received the separation with Nodal, that’s why we saw her thinner than perhaps the depression she gave her. Don’t lash out at her, she may be damaged too,” another user wrote.

Britney’s situation sparked the “Free Britney” movement. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/)

“I also think the same, but unlike Britney who was in custody, surely Belinda is being emotionally manipulated by her parents, they take advantage of the fact that she loves them, and if it is true that it is sad, but there is also no ruling out that Belinda may be the bad”, pointed out another netizen.

It was a few months ago when the Princess of pop won the case he had against his father for his custody in a court in Los Angeles, California. Since that moment she has tried to regain her freedom and every new piece of news about her is shared with her followers on her social networks, unfortunately a few days ago he lost the son he was expecting with Sam Asghari.

KEEP READING:

Belinda and Christian Nodal: the controversies after their breakup

“Johnny Depp is not the only one”: the accusation of the actor’s lawyer who blew up Amber Heard

They criticize Ángela Aguilar for making fun of “cheap” sneakers and comparing them to her Balenciaga