Networks are flooded with memes for the Qatar 2022 mascot

We review the funniest reactions after the presentation of “La’eeb” in the World Cup draw

The world Cup from Qatar 2022 I present “La’eeb“, the pet official of the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. The pet It is inspired by the culture of Qatar but it went viral on social networks due to its great resemblance to a character from popular culture.

In the ceremony of Lottery of the group stage of the worldthe organizers of the important event welcomed “La’ebb” and on the official Twitter account of the world Cup from Qatar 2022 they shared the meaning of the mascot.

“La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super skillful player. The official mascot of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022is full of energy and will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb believes that ‘Now is everything’ and encourages everyone to believe in themselves,” said the organizing committee of the world in social networks.

He’s come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone! Introducing: La’eeb – the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot pic.twitter.com/RrEA6iS6t4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

However, quickly on social networks, users began to compare “La’eeb” with the popular character ‘Gasparín’. Next, we share the best memes about the pet official of Qatar 2022.

Big Gasparin as a new pet for #Qatar2022! 😅 🤣#ElSorteoEnESPN pic.twitter.com/joRyJUCxdg – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) April 1, 2022

The Simpsons predicted the World Cup mascot.#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/oPDzaJPqZI — Evil Pataki (@itspataki__) April 1, 2022

Qatar’s mascot is the ghost of the B! pic.twitter.com/Q1gGXjD2d2 — Posta (@posta_sports) April 1, 2022

Don’t forget that today is the first of April.

The World Cup draw is a joke, this is the real Qatar 2022 mascot pic.twitter.com/WjfthgrrX6 – Kataplunchis (@ok_FerN) April 1, 2022

Who would have thought that Gasparin the friendly ghost would be the mascot of the world cup, Qatar 2022. 👻🇶🇦🤩 pic.twitter.com/owMbp0ywij – Memes National League (@MemesLigaN) April 1, 2022

I already bought the mascot of qatar pic.twitter.com/sWGSzxyiK6 – enzo perez bar (@BarraDeEnzo) April 1, 2022

The World Cup mascot is a clear tribute to Toallin from South Park.

What a great Qatar.#Qatar2022 Giveaway pic.twitter.com/cpAIm2fxaU — Expositos (@Expositos_Rar) April 1, 2022

This nice mascot of the Qatar 2022 World Cup pic.twitter.com/gr1trako0o — Anti-mining lawyer (@paltitaemocion) April 1, 2022

Qatar World Cup mascot pic.twitter.com/W0ffNPfSrH – PEPE (@soyunargento) April 1, 2022