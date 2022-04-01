Networks are flooded with memes for the Qatar 2022 mascot

James 9 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 84 Views

We review the funniest reactions after the presentation of “La’eeb” in the World Cup draw

The world Cup from Qatar 2022 I present “La’eeb“, the pet official of the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. The pet It is inspired by the culture of Qatar but it went viral on social networks due to its great resemblance to a character from popular culture.

In the ceremony of Lottery of the group stage of the worldthe organizers of the important event welcomed “La’ebb” and on the official Twitter account of the world Cup from Qatar 2022 they shared the meaning of the mascot.

La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super skillful player. The official mascot of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022is full of energy and will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb believes that ‘Now is everything’ and encourages everyone to believe in themselves,” said the organizing committee of the world in social networks.

However, quickly on social networks, users began to compare “La’eeb” with the popular character ‘Gasparín’. Next, we share the best memes about the pet official of Qatar 2022.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Louis van Gaal, coach of the Netherlands, Ecuador’s rival, says he “knows nothing” about his opponents in group A at Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

The Netherlands coach, Louis van Gaal, said this Friday that his team had had a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved