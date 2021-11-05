never like this, neither in the league nor in the Champions League

It’s a Juve that of Maximilian’s new course has two faces Merry: very ugly the one shown in the championship, never so beautiful that sported in the Champions League. The four victories out of four games in the group stage are unprecedented in the Tuscan coach’s past seasons in Turin. The Old Lady knocked out Malmoe, Chelsea and Zenit twice, scoring nine goals and conceding two. Only in the Champions 2018/19 Max came close to this poker, scoring nine points in the first three games, only to collapse at home against Manchester United due to a goal and an own goal in the final minutes. Statistical data, of course, which however make us reflect and above all clash in comparison with the progress in the league. Below is the report of the past editions of the Juventus Champions League by Allegri.