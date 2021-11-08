New adventure for Lucas Peracchi: lands on OnlyFans

Lucas Peracchi is ready to turn the page after the story with Mercedesz Henger: their relationship ended after 2 years. “Guys, you are continuing to ask me and Lucas are no longer together – said the girl -. I confirm this because I said that when the situation was clearer I would do it. As for the reasons, they have not changed from those I had told by Barbara (D’Urso ‘, ed) ”.

And again: “It was a wonderful adventure but unfortunately it ended”. The reason, as explained also during the hostess to the transmission of Barbara D’Urso, the character differences and the continuous quarrels even for futile reasons. Already at the beginning of May the news had been confirmed by him: “I don’t want to talk about it anymore, because I don’t like talking about these things. There is no valid reason, unfortunately we did not get along. It’s over between me and Mercedesz ”.

Mercedesz Henger has always defended her boyfriend by going against her mother, who in a recent interview said: “I’m sorry that she has transformed like this, I found her much more beautiful before. Her new image does not coincide with my taste, I prefer a greater femininity. But if you like her like this, I’m happy for her ”. Lucas Peracchi learned of the end of his relationship without being informed: “I learned the officiality of being single. I accept your decision. Life goes on. There are other problems ”, wrote Lucas Peracchi on Instagram.

Now, however, the turning point arrives. Lucas Peracchi, one of the most physical personal trainers ever, decides to pose naked. And he makes it known to everyone through Instagram: “I have never had problems staying without veils, but since it is not possible on social media then a week ago I decided to open an OnlyFans profile”. These are paid contributions that Peracchi will send to fans. But it is not about banned videos or photos, nothing particularly hot: it seems that it is artistic nude.

Lucas Peracchi is one of the most established personal trainers in Italy: a few years ago he launched a real site related to fitness. Until recently his name circulated in TV circles as a castaway on the Island of the Famous. Nothing has been done with it, but it seems that now he is ready for the next edition and it would be a real boom for someone who loves nature in all its forms. In fact, on social networks Peracchi is very popular with videos and photos of his training sessions with a shirtless and muscles well on display.



