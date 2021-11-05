New Alfa Romeo Tonale: latest information and photos

They probably will three or four productions that will make up the range of suv Alfa Romeo Tonale. The presentation of the car will take place in the first weeks of 2022 with pre-sales from late spring and official debut the next June 4th.

The crossover of the Casa di Arese should be proposed in the basic, Super, Ti and Veloce versions. In addition, some versions will be launched with all-wheel drive and will therefore have the initials Q4.

There will probably be only one version a diesel fuel from 130 hp. Then the new engines should debut a gas 130, 160, 190 and 215 hp. Still the arrival of the 1.5 Firefly is not 100% sure, at most we will use the 1.3 T4 with 130, 150, 180 HP. The petrol variants, especially if confirmed with the new 1.5 Firefly, will be launched with the 48 V mild hybrid technology.

The images used in the article portray the Alfa Romeo Tonale still heavily camouflaged. These are photos taken from Rins Rides videos. You can see something of the interiors and of the engines (with Jeep emblem).

As for the time plug-in hybrid variants awaited della Tonale, there is still a question mark about the arrival date. Theoretically, the range of the Italian SUV had to be ready in its entirety immediately. The car crisis due to the shortage of microchips could, however, delay the long-awaited rechargeable hybrids, as they are more in need of electrical circuits and semiconductors.

In any case, see the previous photo, you can see from the plastic engine cover how the hybrid engines derive directly from the 1.3 T4 4Xe found on the Jeep Renegade and Compass. However, Alfa Romeo’s will is to make them more powerful. Actually, from 190 and 240 hp, you could go up to 10-15 hp.

We also expect a slight increase in zero-emission autonomy which could reach 60 km thanks to 12-13 kWh. The more powerful variant, which will likely be called Veloce, could debut something like 250-260 hp and have electric all-wheel drive, with a specially designed look, with 19-inch wheels as standard.

Ace in the hole and surprise for fans of the brand could be the Alfa Romeo Tonale QV, which could come later, perhaps with a 2.0-liter turbo mild hybrid with 330-350 hp. We just have to wait for news.