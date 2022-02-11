new Boba Fett themed content available

Many users of Fortnite they will already have noticed once you open the game that the new contents are officially available themed Boba Fett!

With the ending of The Book of Boba Fett arriving, inside Fortnite the new themed skins have been added Star Wars: We are talking about Fennec Shand and Krrsantan! Both contents are already available within the title shopand both are accompanied by the new Back Bling.

Shand comes with the Mythosaur Signet Back Bling, while Krrsantan will also have the Hutt Back Bling clan symbol. Boba Fett was added to the game in December and the skin is available again for all those who missed it the first time. After the arrival of this content, the official Fortnite Twitter account released a brand new artwork featuring Fennec Shand.

You can take a look at the artwork yourself just below:

Your enemies, those you trust, and the strangers of the galaxy all have one thing in common: They know a bounty hunter when they see one. Grab the Fennec Shand Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Qut5M2Ekhi – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 9, 2022

In addition to the now classic skins, the Fortnite shop also offers a glider based on the ship of Fennec and the “This is the way” emote. All of these items can be purchased individuallybut Epic Games also offers a Bounty Hunter pack, which contains all the new content, but does not feature the Boba Fett, Back Bling, Glider, Emote, or Pickaxe skin.

As fans will remember Fortnite has gotten quite a bit of Star Wars content in the past few years, so it’s not surprising to see more skins based on the franchise either. Fennec Shand and Krrsantan both appeared before The Book of Boba Fettbut the two characters have had, through the series, a great opportunity to stand out. After debuting in The MandalorianFennec Shand has become Boba Fett’s partner and a key ally in her quest to conquer the world underground of Tatooine.

Krrsantan first appeared in the comics of Star Wars of Marvel, making his live debut in the Disney + series. The character started out as a killer who worked with the Hutts, but has since joined Fett’s team.

That’s all about the new Boba Fett themed content featured in Fortnitewe also remind you that new patents on film and metaverse have emerged on the Epic game, we will talk about them better in our dedicated news.