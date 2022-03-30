New COVID cases increase by a third in Shanghai, which expands confinement zones

A man on a scooter scans a QR code to buy food between one of the barricades in Shanghai, in confinement by the COVID. China March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) – Chinese authorities began locking down some areas of western Shanghai two days ahead of schedule as new COVID-19 cases in the country’s most populous city surged by a third despite lockdowns. strict measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Home to 26 million people, China’s financial hub is in the third day of a lockdown that divides the city roughly along the Huangpu River, separating the historic sector to the west of the river from the financial and industrial areas to the east for carry out massive tests in a staggered manner.

While residents in the east have been isolated since Monday, those in the west were initially due to begin the four-day lockdown on Friday.

Isolating a large metropolis like Shanghai would result in a 4% reduction in the nation’s real Gross Domestic Product, economists at the University of Hong Kong, Tsinghua University and other institutes estimated in mid-March.

On Wednesday, Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic COVID cases and 326 symptomatic cases for March 29, up from 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms the day before. China reclassifies asymptomatic cases as long as they develop symptoms later.

Several residents living in western districts received notice from their housing committees on Tuesday that they would be prevented from leaving their compounds for the next seven days.

“We will resume normal life soon, but in the next period of time we ask everyone to strictly adhere to pandemic control measures, do not gather together and reduce movements,” said a notice from the housing committee seen by Reuters. .

Meanwhile, the city’s southwestern Minhang district, home to more than 2.5 million people, said it would suspend public bus services until April 5.

Shanghai authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday that they had carried out 9.1 million nucleic acid tests since the lockdown began on Monday.

They also said that they planned to disinfect places such as office buildings, construction sites, markets and schools in a month-long campaign.

China’s policy on the pandemic states that its goal is to eliminate all cases and people who test positive are sent to quarantine centers or central hospitals. Close contacts and neighbors should quarantine at home.

Many in the city have taken to social media to express their frustrations over the lockdown, posting videos and images of overcrowded quarantine centers and also asking for help with medical treatment and food shopping.

Business life has also been seriously affected.

The lockdown has affected car production in the city and Chinese companies have halted a wave of domestic initial public offerings, documents show, as the surge in cases has hampered due diligence and information gathering, affecting fundraising estimated at more than 9,000 million dollars.

In mainland China, the daily numbers of new local infections in the last two weeks were much higher than those seen in the first two months of this year, marking the biggest wave since the worst phase of the pandemic in 2020 unleashed in Wuhan. .

