New Ferrari V12 limited edition 2021 supercar: 330 P4 style?

In the last months Ferrari has been repeatedly surprised to test mysterious prototypes based on The Ferrari. According to the assumptions made by the users of the Ferrari Chat forum, the camouflage should melt in a few weeks: the appointment would be at Ferrari World Finals, scheduled at Mugello from 16 to 22 November. Appointment … with whom?





Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 (2018)



SEE ALSO



IN MEMORY After the speedster Monza SP1 And SP2, the still unknown supercar will be the third car in the limited edition series Ferrari icon. And while the SP1 and SP1 – which exploited the architecture of 812 Superfast – were inspired in the style by two classic racing cars of the 1950s such as the 750 Monza and 860 Monza, the next project is presumably linked to the Ferrari 330 P4 who ran to Le Mans in 60’s. To be clear, the one that appears in the film ” Ford V. Ferrari ”, with Christian Bale and Matt Damon as antagonistic protagonists.

Ferrari 330 P4 (1967)

NO HYBRID In all likelihood, the potency will come from V12 naturally aspirated from 6.5 liters that feeds 812 Competition, therefore in the edition from 819 cv, with torque sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. But while the 812 Competition adopts the front engine scheme, the next Ferrari Icon will exploit the platform of the LaFerrari Aperta to central engine. Finally, she will wear a tailored suit, which pays homage to the sinuous 330 P4. Unlike the LaFerrari, however, no hybrid powertrain.

ULTRA LIMITED The production of the SP1 Monza and SP2 Monza was limited to a combination of only 499 units. Ferrari Chat forum members believe the new Icon will be even rarer, with production limited to approx 300 specimens, each from price fluctuating between 2 and 2.5 million euros. We will know all the features when the new retro-inspired Red, code-named F171, will debut in November.