New incorporation! Camila Cabello joins The Voice

At the end of November, the most popular singing reality show, The Voice. Although Kelly Clarkson does not return for season 22, Camila Hair will make her vocal coaching debut and join previously announced coaches gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Y John Legend to sit in the famous swivel chairs.

On Sunday May 15, Hair appeared in a video of TikTok to confirm the news of his debut. In the clip, the interpreter of Señorita sings the successful song Grace Kelly from Mike beside Stefani, Shelton Y Legend. “Do a duet with this if you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall,” her initial description read, while the singer added alongside her own post, “See you this fall #TheVoice.”

The announcement of the season 22 of Hair comes after Stefani shared the same type of post and announced his own joining the show last Friday the 13th. Season 21 of The Voice was completed in December with Shelton Y Legend as coaches with Kelly Clarkson Y Ariana Grande. Clarkson was declared the big winner of the season.

Camila Cabello has already participated in The Voice

Hair previously intervened to help Legend as an advisor to his team in the last season of The Voice. “Camila has all the experience that is needed. She has participated in a singing competition before and has done very well. She was part of a group, and in this battle arena, where artists do duets, that’s a very important skill,” the singer said in an interview with Extra.

“And obviously, she is an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things that she has learned over the years will be very important to our team.” Legend. Hair has previous experience in television competitions after rising to fame when he formed Fifth Harmony in The X Factor in 2012, a group that finally came in third place.