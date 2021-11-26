new lava flow moves at 600 m / h, has already covered the cemetery of Las Manchas [FOTO e VIDEO]

MeteoWeb

Yesterday a new lava emission center opened south of the main cone of the volcano on the island of The Palm: the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) reported it. Over the course of the day, the eruption experienced a resumption of activity. The volcanic cone recorded at least four overflows between the early hours of Thursday and the early hours of Friday, which increased the outflow: a new tongue of lava was formed that runs through a new territory and which worries experts because it is urbanized areas. The new front, according to El País, has already covered the Las Manchas cemetery.

According to the volcanologists of the Istituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), the Cumbre Vieja volcano recorded a resumption of activity after several days of “loss of energy“. The new tongue of lava runs parallel to the one located further south: it advances in a southwest direction, towards a relatively urbanized area where, until this Thursday, the main cemetery of the area was located.

The cemetery of Nuestra Señora de Los Ángeles, in the district of Las Manchas, now covered by lava, houses the remains of 3,160 deceased and the only crematorium on the island. Located on the southern slope of Mount Cogote, the cemetery had so far been spared by rivers of lava, which had threatened it more and more since last September 19th.

The Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan) has released images of the new lava flow that moves in 600 m / h.

