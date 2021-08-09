Entertainment

New official images from the merchandise

Spider-man No Way Home Merchandise

We still don’t see the shadow of the trailer for Spider-man No Way Home but in the meantime details continue to arrive from other unofficial and official sources. In this case, it’s the film’s merchandise that gives us a fresh look at Doctor Strange and Spider-man from the upcoming wall-climbing film.

Recall that Spider-Man No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021.

In the cast we will find Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx (confirmed as Electro again) e Tony Revolori again directed by Jon Watts. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will produce the film.

The details on the plot of the film are still shrouded in mystery but surely the plot will pick up on the plot twist seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Peter Parker’s secret identity has in fact been revealed to the world and he has been pointed out as Mysterio’s killer. According to some rumors, it therefore seems that we will see the long-awaited and hoped-for multiverses.

