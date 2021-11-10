new sales available on PlayStation Store

While the first information on the Black Friday discounts on the PlayStation Store is leaking, Sony officially activates the new offers on its digital store PS4 and PS5 games.

In the wake of the debut of the tropical atmospheres of the island of Yara in Far Cry 6, the Sony digital store offers several discounts related to the Ubisoft series, with Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal And Far Cry: New Dawn at a reduced price. There are also great classics such as The Last Guardian or Catherine: Full Body, while also the series Yakuza it turns out to be a great protagonist of the new promotions.

Here are some of the most interesting offers currently active on PlayStation Store:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time : proposed at 34.99 euros, with a 50% discount;

: proposed at 34.99 euros, with a 50% discount; Resident Evil VII – Gold Edition : proposed at 19.99 euros, with a 60% discount;

: proposed at 19.99 euros, with a 60% discount; Catherine: Full Body : offered at € 15.99, with a 60% discount;

: offered at € 15.99, with a 60% discount; The Last Guardian : proposed at 17.49 euros, with a 50% discount;

: proposed at 17.49 euros, with a 50% discount; The Last of Us: Left Behind (Stand-alone) : offered at € 4.99, with a 50% discount;

: offered at € 4.99, with a 50% discount; Yakuza 6: The Song of Life : offered at 7.99 euros, with a 60% discount;

: offered at 7.99 euros, with a 60% discount; Yakuza 0 : offered at 7.99 euros, with a 60% discount;

: offered at 7.99 euros, with a 60% discount; Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season : offered at 12.78 euros, with a 60% discount;

: offered at 12.78 euros, with a 60% discount; Far Cry 5 : proposed at 13.99 euros, with an 80% discount;

: proposed at 13.99 euros, with an 80% discount; Far Cry New Dawn : offered at 11.24 euros, with a 75% discount;

: offered at 11.24 euros, with a 75% discount; Far Cry Primal: offered at 9.89 euros, with a 67% discount;

As always, the new discounts will remain active on PlayStation Store for a limited period of time, with the deadline set in this case at the next. December 2, 2021.