“New sanctuaries soon or they will not survive” – ​​Corriere.it

from Alessandro Sala

Greenpeace ship “Artic Sunrise” back to Antarctica with researchers from Stony Brook University to study the effects of climate change and overfishing. In March, the meeting of world leaders for a new oceanic treaty

THE climate changes and the industrial fishing are increasingly a threat to the colonies of penguins living in Antarctica who find themselves increasingly decimated by the scarcity of food and the modification of the territories in which they live. A shipment of Greenpeace conducted two years ago had shown how in some colonies of the Antarctic pyoscelid, one of the species in which the birds (no longer volatile) of the spheniscidae family are divided, have been literally decimated on Elefant Island, with reductions in the number reaching up to 77% compared to the surveys carried out 50 years earlier. The species, in the IUCN classification, is not considered endangered, but the extent of the reduction is considered a serious alarm bell. Today, in the Penguin Awareness Day, the day dedicated to the international awareness of the risks that penguins run, perhaps the most iconic animals of the Antarctic territory, a team of scientists from the Stony Brook University he’s back in the field, aboard the ship “Artic Sunrise”, for a new census and to study closely the consequences of climate change on populations.

“Penguins are among the species most vulnerable to the effects of global warming and the decline of marine ecosystems – he explains. Louisa Casson, Greenpeace activist participating in the operation -. We returned to Antarctica to study the consequences of the climate emergency and industrial fishing on the colonies of Antarctic Peninsula he was born in Weddell Sea. Oceans need protection, but governments aren’t acting fast enough. Ten years have already passed since the promise to establish a vast network of Antarctic ocean sanctuaries, but the Southern Ocean Commission continues to postpone the final agreement. The next March world leaders will meet atUn to agree on a new global agreement. “We ask Italy and governments around the world to establish a network of sanctuaries and to agree on a treaty that will allow us to stop the expansion of activities harmful to life in the oceans.” An effective objective would be to follow up on the repeatedly proposed proposal by environmentalists to extend the marine protected areas worldwide until 30% of the total seas by 2030, but beyond generic commitments, no concrete steps have yet been taken in this direction.

Penguins are in fact also a sentinel species, because they live practically only in this part of the world and their decrease gives a very effective sense of the change in existence. The sentries, normally, are used to give the alarm, so that the defense plans are then triggered. But these alarms, in the case of the protection of the oceans, remain essentially unheard. Already in 2006 an animated film, “Happy Feet” – by George Miller, who in the original version had a super cast that included among others Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman And Nikole Kidman – had told what was happening in the Antarctic area and the need to act to preserve the biodiversity of the territory. Like all films, it had a happy ending: prompted by the activism of the protagonist Mambo, a young emperor penguin with a passion for dancing, humans – the “aliens” in the film’s vision of the penguins – opened their eyes to the problem and decided to intervene. But that, in fact, was a film (and it was from 2006!).