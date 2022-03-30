New teams from Europe are interested in Alexis Vega

The novel of the contract extension of the ’10’ rojiblanco is not over yet and it would have already aroused greater interest in other clubs of the Old Continent.

The renewal of Alexis Vega is one of the situations that is generating the most pressure in the Chivas boardwhere the clock begins to be a factor against the leaders of Guadalajara who have not been able to reach an agreement with the footballer and other institutions interested in their services begin to emerge.

since a few weeks the interest of two clubs from the Old Continent was filtered that they had the Flock’s attacker on their radar; however, the names of the five institutions that are closely following in the footsteps of the rojiblanco ’10’ were recently released.

“Alexis Vega is closer to leaving than staying. There is no renewal yet, the theme continues to lengthen and reduces the time of maneuver. A lot there has been talk of PSV and Portobut from the Spanish press they say that there are three other interested parties: Sevilla, Betis and Real Sociedad”, assured the reporter Jesús Bernal on his YouTube channel.

For several months, heThe Chivas board has entered into conversations with the representative of Alexis Vega to try to reach an agreement, where the Guadalajarans have presented important proposals on the table, but without getting the soccer player to stamp his signature on the contract.

How long does Chivas have to convince him?

Time is short in Guadalajara, since according to the FIFA statutes, any player is free to talk with the clubs in the absence of six months before the end of his contract, that is, in June he could listen to an offer and even sign a pre-contract with the club that seems best to him.

