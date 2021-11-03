new trick to duplicate the gold discovered, the previous method has been blocked – Nerd4.life

New World seems to be reluctant to accept the players’ gold. According to some reports from Reddit and the official Amazon game forums, New World players have found that it is possible duplicate your own gold through the upgrading of the city. This method was discovered after the blocking of the previous one.

As reported by some players, you can view the city ​​upgrades and request any upgrade: at that point, New World should make a payment to the player, but it does not and the upgrade does not start. If you disconnect and reconnect, or wait 30 minutes according to other reports, you are refunded for the gold you didn’t actually spend. That is, it is possible to receive free gold, or in other words to duplicate it.

A fight scene between a character and a bear in New World

This is obviously a big problem because it causes the crossover New World economic system. In the comments on Reddit, jokingly (but not too much), some players suggest starting to use nuts as currency, or arrows, “so maybe they will become useful in some way”.

All of this follows the auction house block which caused some problems that allowed you to buy items without spending gold in New World.

