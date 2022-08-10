new twist in the Cristiano Ronaldo case!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris tempts Lewandowski, but…

If Cristiano Ronaldo (37) does not find any big club ready to welcome him for the moment and Manchester United closes the door for him for the moment, that could quickly change for the Portuguese according to Sport.

Tuchel under pressure to take an attacker…

Initially cited among the candidates and then dismissed, Chelsea could return to the charge following the departure to RB Leipzig of Timo Werner. While the new president of the Blues Todd Boehly was hot, it was Thomas Tuchel who closed the door to CR7 … But the German finds himself under pressure today and will not be able to do the entire season relying almost exclusively on young Albanian Armando Broja as an alternative to Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

… United want to make a place for Milinkovic-Savic

If Chelsea do not want to pay a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, for their part, do not want to lose money with the former Real and Juve player, common ground could nevertheless be found. Indeed, the club now coached by Erik ten Hag is considering signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio from Rome) as the last big move of the Mercato and he will need cash that CR7’s salary alone (€23 million per year) can unlock. A rebound of the file is indeed possible…