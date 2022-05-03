New update available for Xbox controllers and headsets

Without making too much noise in the past few hours, new updates have arrived for Xbox controllers and wireless headsets. These updates are already available for both devices and you can update them right now without any problem, although the headset update is only available for now for members of the Xbox insider program.

The update 0.0.9.48 of the headset is only available to members of the Xbox Insider Program. Instead, the update 5.13.3146.0 of the controller is available to everyone, you do not need to be participating in the Xbox insider program to enjoy this update.

New updates for Xbox accessories

The specific details of these updates have not transpired, but they may be minor updates that come to solve small stability or connection problems, but it does not seem that they have substantial changes. In the event that the update does not skip automatically with the controller, you can force it from the Xbox configuration menu on the console in the accessories section.