New Variant XE: How many days should a person with Covid be isolated? This is how the quarantine should be

Covid-19 continues to affect the world with new variants, so there is no need to lower your guard against infections and how to deal with the disease if you are infected. The new XE variant is less serious, so below we tell you everything you need to avoid setbacks.

How many days should a person infected with Covid be isolated so as not to infect others?

What is known so far is that this variant is not only more contagious, instead, it has a shorter incubation period than previous variants. Isolation time is advised to be two to three days.

What days can be marked as 0 in the event of a possible contagion of Covid?

It is believed that the virus can be transmitted one to two days before the onset of symptoms and two to three days afterward. It is also known that contagion can be greater towards other people the first days after being infected.

What are the symptoms of the new XE variant?

Fever

Cough

runny nose

Tiredness

Headache

How long can a person infected with Covid be contagious?

It is possible that even if people are vaccinated they can be infected with Ómicron, however, the symptoms will be milder.

What are the different Covid tests and which one is more effective?

Faced with this new variant, it is recommended that people undergo antigen tests (also called rapid lateral flow tests) to detect if the person is still contagious.

PHOTO: Reuters