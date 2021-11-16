New Yamaha TMAX 560 2022, photos and data! – News

Just two years after the presentation of the TMAX 560, and after the arrival of the celebratory version for the twentieth anniversary, Yamaha renews its flagship maxiscooter. All new in design, albeit faithful to concepts and stylistic features of the past, the new TMAX is even more aggressive and aggressive, with wider and more marked air intakes and new aerodynamic appendages, in addition to the double LED headlight that integrates the direction indicators.

Virtually everything else has also been redesigned, with a new fairing look – also distinguished by a new adjustable windshield and a double Full-LED headlight with single vision projectors – and a slimmer middle section to improve rider mobility in the saddle. And then there’s a new rear section with a new, more agile design, with a full-LED headlight assembly. The design is also new for the boomerangs (which have always distinguished the look of the TMAX) and the rear shield panels.

To underline the grit, the yellow color (here defined Extreme Yellow) that had distinguished the first models is also back, alongside the more recent Icon Blue and Sword Gray.

Electronics and equipment

Farewell to the three-element instrumentation that has always distinguished the TMAX: on the 2022 model comes a 7 “color TFT programmable on different display styles (Sporty, Authentic and the Intelligent with variable content) and always complete, on which, among other things, it is possible to activate Garmin cartographic navigation via Bluetooth connection (upon subscription) complete with indications on the earphones.

Of course, the connection with the mobile phone allows you to play music, receive notices (the messages are of course only legible when the scooter is parked), check the local weather and more.

The system is also completely new ride-by-wire YCCT, which now features a new throttle position sensor that replaces the previous pulley and cable system; rationalized the keyless starting system through a simplification of the use of the central switch.

Cycling

They arrive the lightweight 10-spoke SpinForged wheels which debuted on last year’s MT series, capable of reducing the moment of inertia and therefore increasing agility, fitted with Bridgestone Battlax SC2 tires in a specific dedicated to the TMAX. The suspension settings also change (41 mm inverted fork at the front and single shock absorber at the rear) to improve feeling and dynamics, and the driving position also varies, a little more inclined forward thanks to a new forged aluminum handlebar, a longer saddle and larger footrests. The pilot backrest is adjustable over a 30 mm stroke.

On the other hand, the Euro-5 approved engine is unchanged.

Versions and availability

As before, the TMAX 2022 will also be available in the top of the range Tech MAX version, which in addition to the above can boast a heated rider saddle with new temperature control, heated grips, electrically adjustable windshield, cruise control, backlit central switches, adjustable monoshock and high quality interior.

TMAX will be available in Extreme Yellow, Icon Blue and Sword Gray colors, while the Tech MAX version will arrive in Dark Petrol and Power Gray liveries.

Deliveries to Yamaha dealers will begin in April 2022.