New year, new increases in the bill

Dear gas is here to stay. After the increases of the last two quarters, only partially sterilized by the Draghi government, the new year will bring with it a further increase in the bill. This was certified by the Arera, the Energy Regulatory Authority, which in a hearing in the Chamber’s Production Activities Commission expressed “concern” for the “soaring increase in energy costs in the last six months”. A price run destined to last: “The available data confirm the trend of further increases in energy prices expected for the first quarter of next year,” said Arera’s president Stefano Besseghini. Before April 2022, in other words, no trend reversal is on the horizon.

New year, new increases, although expected. The maneuver approved by the Council of Ministers has already allocated two billion plus other resources from CO2 emission rights to buffer the effects of the rise in bill prices. But the foreseen funds are largely insufficient, managing to cover only one third of the increase: “The permanent destination of the amount currently envisaged by the budget bill, equal to two billion, to cover the general system costs, together with the stable destination at the same objective as the revenues from the auctions for the assignment of CO2 emission quotas, equal to approximately 2.5 billion euro, given the current CO2 prices, it would cover approximately one third of the requirements “.

In the last quarter, the electricity bill increased by 29.8% and the gas bill by 14.4%, for a greater annual outlay of 340 euros per family. With the bill-cutting decree at the end of September, the Draghi government allocated just over three billion against an increase of nine billion. It had already adopted a similar measure in July to prevent household bills from rising by more than 20% in the middle of the year: one billion euros and an increase of 10% for electricity and 15.3% for gas which resulted, according to Arera estimates, in an increase per typical family of 62 euros for the first and 13 euros for the second. The overall account for the year for Italian families was made a few days ago in the Senate by Francesco Del Pizzo, Director of Grid Development and Dispatching Strategies of the state-owned subsidiary Terna: on an annual basis, household and business spending will increase by 40 billion euros for electricity and gas.

Current energy prices are around 170 euros per megawatt hour for the winter, and in perspective they should drop to 110 euros per megawatt hour from April next year. These days the price of gas, to which that of electricity is closely linked, is undergoing considerable fluctuations following news of a back and forth on supplies by Gazprom, the Moscow state giant, the leading European supplier. “In the short term, there are no signs of a significant reversal of the trend compared to the historical highs reached in the European hubs”. And this, added Besseghini, “despite some attempts at a downward correction, however short-lived, following the spread of news regarding the potential increase in supply with the entry into operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the risk of of the demand for the closure of important industrial plants “.

The transit of gas by the Russian energy company to the European Union through the territory of Ukraine would have dropped by 22 percent in the first 10 months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, according to data provided by the operator of the Ukrainian gas (GTS) supply services, on its website. In detail, the transit of natural gas from Russia through Ukraine from January to October 2021 was 35.3 billion cubic meters, compared to about 45 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2020. Last Monday the prices of the raw material the UK and continental European markets shot up 10% after news spread that Russia, failing to deliver on its late-October promises, had not yet increased pumping in the pipes passing through the Old Continent. The European benchmark price, the Dutch hub TTF, jumped up 10% to over € 80 per megawatt hour, while the UK benchmark for December delivery rose 6% to £ 2.03 per therm.

A year ago gas was trading around 10 euros per megawatt hour, while now the forecasts are for prices above 40 euros per megawatt hour for the whole of 2022, “to then drop towards 30 euros per megawatt hour only in 2023,” said Besseghini in audition.

After completing the filling of its sites in Russia, Gazprom then began filling five storage sites in Europe on Tuesday, allowed to drop to unusually low levels in recent months, reserving an additional ten million cubic meters of transmission capacity per day. on the border between Ukraine and Slovakia. The start of additional pumping has concretely shown how much the volatility of the cost of gas on European markets depends on the slightest gesture by Moscow: the reference price of gas, TTF, fell by 11.6% while the UK contract of 11, 2%. The fear that the Russian company would not keep the commitments made by President Putin was therefore enough to produce a rather marked oscillation on the energy market. Fear linked in particular to the increasingly widespread suspicion that Moscow is playing with supplies to Europe to push it to speed up the process for the entry into operation of the new gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, the Nord Stream 2. With singular timing , on Tuesday the deputy head of the department of the Russian energy company Gazprom announced that the pipeline has been completed and is ready to operate. But in Germany there are still some legal issues to be resolved that keep Moscow apprehensive. The fact remains that since the beginning of the year the price of gas in Europe has increased by 365%, reaching a peak of 100 euros per MWh last October.

The ups and downs of gas has a direct impact on bills, in the absence of compensatory measures. In the first months of next year “a further and potentially significant increase is looming for protection services”, since “the current prices of natural gas for the first quarter of 2022 are much higher than those used for the last update, which would determine critical issues similar to those faced for the fourth quarter of 2021 ”, said Besseghini. For the Authority it is an “imperative” to adopt structural measures, such as that of permanently using funds from the State budget to finance general charges not strictly related to the energy system or to make structural the use of the proceeds deriving from auctions for the assignment of Co2 emission quotas to cut costs.

The effects on citizens’ pockets of expensive gas have already emerged, as well as in the bill, also at the welfare level. In fact, INPS has already received almost two and a half million applications for the energy bonus, equal to about three times those submitted last year: “only” 800 thousand.