New York, gunman arrested outside the United Nations Headquarters

The gunman who was prowling near the entrance to the United Nations Headquarters in New York was arrested. He was holding a shotgun and, as diplomatic sources have reported, he also “threatened to commit suicide”. The man “has been arrested and there is no threat to the public,” he wrote on Twitter the New York Police Department, asking the public to “continue avoiding the area and expect traffic delays”. At first the area was cordoned off, the building isolated and the UN security service had asked “all staff and delegates in the headquarters to stay under cover”. Later, even before the arrest, “one of the entrances was reopened and the staff and delegates”, explained sources from the UN, could “enter and exit safely on foot from the entrance on 46th street”.