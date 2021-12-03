New York, gunman arrested outside the United Nations Headquarters
The gunman who was prowling near the entrance to the United Nations Headquarters in New York was arrested. He was holding a shotgun and, as diplomatic sources have reported, he also “threatened to commit suicide”. The man “has been arrested and there is no threat to the public,” he wrote on Twitter the New York Police Department, asking the public to “continue avoiding the area and expect traffic delays”. At first the area was cordoned off, the building isolated and the UN security service had asked “all staff and delegates in the headquarters to stay under cover”. Later, even before the arrest, “one of the entrances was reopened and the staff and delegates”, explained sources from the UN, could “enter and exit safely on foot from the entrance on 46th street”.
Armed man near the entrance to the Glass Building
The gunman has been described as white and gray-haired. “Put the shotgun down, there are better ways to get your message across,” a second agent quickly yelled at him. the story of some witnesses. Then the police continued to deal with him until he was arrested. When the alarm went off, a meeting on Iraq was taking place in the Security Council room.
Glass building isolated
“We have isolated the building due to a law enforcement operation outside the UN, in front of our gates,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. He had confirmed that the building “is in lockdown”. New York police had asked to “avoid the area between 42nd Street and First Avenue” in Manhattan and all access roads to the United Nations headquarters had been blocked.