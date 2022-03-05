New York lifts several coronavirus restrictions

New York City, which has prided itself on having the most severe restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic, announced that it will lift many of them next week, including mandating masks in public schools and vaccination requirements in restaurants. and cultural facilities.

Standing in downtown Times Square, Mayor Eric Adams said that while the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, he feels confident it is now safe to send children and teachers to school without masks, beginning Monday.

“We want to see the faces of our children. We want to see their smiles,” she said, adding that parents could still send their children to school with their faces covered if they wanted.

Individual businesses can still decide to maintain vaccination and mask requirements, but starting Monday the city will no longer require vaccination cards to be reviewed.

The Broadway League said it will keep both requirements in its theaters through at least April 30.

Adams’ decision comes as many other large cities that had imposed CVID-19 regulations have lifted them.

Illinois lifted the mask requirement for many indoor spaces on Monday. Chicago no longer requires proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants.

Los Angeles County residents were no longer required to wear masks, in restaurants, clubs, gyms, stores and other businesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late last month that most Americans can now stop wearing masks, including students.

Democrat Adams said over the weekend that he would lift the mandates if infections and hospitalizations continued to decline.

He then stressed that the mandates could be reimposed if a new variant of the coronavirus emerges that, like the omicron, represents a special danger.