New York sues Activision for rushing Microsoft sale

The city of New York has officially sued the video game giant Activision Blizzard in a Delaware court, with special emphasis on its current CEO, Bobby Kotick. The complaint is carried out by an official body responsible for the pensions and retirement system of New York officials, since this organization owned shares in the publishing company.

The lawsuit focuses on the fact that Bobby Kotick accelerated the sale of the company to Microsoft in order to avoid his responsibilities with the numerous cases of sexual harassment and discrimination detected in the company. According to this New York City body, the rapid negotiations with Microsoft would have diminished the value of the company, which was much higher before the sexual harassment scandals were discovered early last summer.

“Given Kotick’s personal responsibility for the broken work environment at Activision, it should have been clear to the Board that he was not in a position to negotiate the sale of the company. But it wasn’t,” the lawsuit states.

This new legal action against Activision Blizzard and Bobby Kotick was filed before a Delaware court on April 26 and the specialized media Axios had access to a public version of the complaint on May 3. Currently, both New York City and the justice system are asking the company for documents and records related to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard.

In addition, they also assure that at the time of closing the deal with the Redmond company there were five other buyers interested in the company. Since last fall, the city of New York and the organization responsible for the lawsuit have been pressuring Activision Blizzard to provide them with all of this internal documentation.

In total, 17 complaints have been filed against Activision Blizzard in recent years, including class action suits, investor lawsuits and investigations by official bodies such as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

A report published by The Wall Street Journal in November of last year claimed that Bobby Kotick not only knew about the cases of sexual harassment and discrimination in the company, but also covered them up and even participated in them. An example is an incident that occurred in 2006, in which Kotick himself harassed and threatened to kill one of his assistants through voice messages.

Shareholders approve the purchase of Microsoft, but it is not yet assured

Regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, last week the company’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved the operation. More than 98% of investors voted in favor of selling the company to Microsoft for 68.7 billion dollars, a historic acquisition in the video game industry that still needs the approval of the US Federal Trade Commission.

