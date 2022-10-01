news, dead and damage in Florida and South Carolina

Some Floridians located on the west side of Arcadia, a small town along Highway 70 in DeSoto County, are stuck due to post-Hurricane Ian flooding.

County sheriff’s deputies told CNN that half of DeSoto County is landlocked and the only way to get water to people is to distribute it by boat. The mile-long stretch along Highway 70 from the city’s west side to downtown has been completely inundated by water from the nearby Peace River, blocking access for communities to reach to stores, energy and resources.

Arcadia is located approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Fort Myers.

The Peace River is usually only 6 to 7 feet (2 meters) high, but it is now 24 feet (7 meters) high, according to Mac Martin, a resident who has lived in Arcadia for more than 60 years. The flooding has made the mile-long stretch of road impassable for vehicles, and locals stuck on the west side of the flooding say what is usually a 5-minute drive now takes up to an hour to travel around the flood.

Other residents say surrounding roads are also blocked, so those waiting for generators and fuel say they are simply stuck. The only store on the west side of the flood is underwater, and there is nothing further west for 20 miles (32 kilometers).

Along the flooded area are the tops of large RVs, which used to be parked at the nearby Peace River Campground. But Hurricane Ian swept them out of the camp, and the river’s overflow continues to rise to the point where they are nearly covered.

“The day after the storm, we were able to drive through this part of town,” said Linda Campbell, another West Arcadia resident.

Now, as the water rises, people living in western Arcadia rely on airboats to transport water, food, generators and other supplies. Locals told CNN that several people were transported by airboat on Friday to waiting ambulances on the other sides. There is no other way to access the local hospital for those who need help.

Joan Godwin lives on the east side of town, where there is no flooding, but she has been stuck on the west side of town for days.