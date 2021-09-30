news on the film with Ryan Gosling and the future of the Blumhouse franchise

After the worldwide success achieved by The Invisible Man, Blumhouse is proceeding with its very personal, small Dark Universe together with the partnership with Universal and the next project in the pipeline is The Wolfman starring Ryan Gosling. The project is currently being written and could expand a growing franchise.

Producer Jason Blum talked about it during his recent interview with Inverse and in which he also updated on the status of the remake of Spawn. Although the success of The Invisible Man gave the producer hope, he nevertheless confirmed that the franchise idea for these small films remains in Universal’s hands and that Blumhouse will limit itself to making smaller-scale films as is their tradition.

“I wish I could be the right person to ask these things, but I’m not“Blum said about the potential for a new horror franchise about classic monsters.”They let us produce The Invisible Man and are letting us produce The Wolfman, but the monsters and their destiny, as well as the direction to take and what they symbolize in a concrete sense, it is a matter that concerns Universal only. I would like to be in a decision making position towards them, but I am not“.

Loading... Advertisements

The reboot of Wolfman didn’t have much luck, mainly due to a first failed attempt by Universal to revive the characters of what should have been, modeled on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Monster Universe. The protagonist of the film Blumhouse will be precisely Gosling while at the direction we will find Leigh Whannell, ready to replicate the success obtained with The invisible man starring Elisabeth Moss.