News Planet Comic May 2022

Not long ago we were eating nougat and now it’s our turn to talk about the Planeta Cómic news for May, salon month. We will continue to show that the best independent comic in the USA is in our editorial with bets like Sea of ​​Stars, We Only Find Them When They’re Dead or the second installment of BRZRKRone of the most important titles in the American market, made by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt Y Ron Garney. But this does not end here. Red Red will premiere stage of Mark Russel and we will have more adventures of spawn, Saga, Usagi, undiscovered country, Animosity Y The Manhattan Projects.

The new children’s and youth betting line will have a female name: sarah holmesa series of adventures by the hand of Inma Almansa (illustration) and louis ponce (film script). the star saga, starwarsyou will land loaded with good options: Star Wars Skywalker: A Family at War (novel), Sergio Aragonés sabotages Star Warsand three comiqueros compilation volumes.

Their own talent will provide the 12th installment of manga planet, an eclectic Japanese-style magazine that crosses borders and breaks records. On this occasion, we will be able to enjoy flagship series such as gryphoon either back homeof the recent Nebesta, Conquering the Earth Y Limbo, of short stories, illustrations and interviews. The manga made in Japan will surprise us with a version of cruelthe Disney movie starring Emma Stone. There will also be space for the star series of the house: dragon ball, haikyuu, My Hero Academia, Blue-Lock, one piece either Boruto. For a more adult audience, the range of possibilities will be of category: The Book of Human Insects (Tezuka), The country of Tanabata, Liar Game or EThe Fist of the North Star. Last but not least, multicolored romance will be in the air thanks to Life. walking with you, Coffee Liebe, Tokyo Girls, Coming to you and the Shojo+ Manía promotion, which returns this year with number 1 romantic series at a special price.