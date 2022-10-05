News summary of Hurricane Orlene in Mexico

After making landfall as a category 1 hurricane 5 kilometers west-southwest of the town of Isla del Bosque, in the municipality of Escuinapa, in Sinaloa, Orlene is heading north-northeast.

According to information from the National Water Commission of Mexico (Conagua), the hurricane “will cause torrential rains (from 150 to 250 mm) in Nayarit and Sinaloa, intense (from 75 to 150 mm) in Durango and Jalisco, very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in Colima, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Zacatecas”.

In addition, the organization reported that Orlene “will generate winds with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and waves of 3 to 5 meters in height on the coasts of Nayarit and Sinaloa, gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and waves of 2 to 3 m in the coast of Jalisco, and gusts of 50 to 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 m on the coasts of Baja California Sur and Colima”.

“The rainfall generated by this system could increase the level of rivers and streams, and cause overflows and floods in areas of the aforementioned states, for which the population and maritime navigation are urged to attend to the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN). ), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities. A surveillance zone is maintained for the effects of a tropical storm in the north of Nayarit and the center and south of Sinaloa ” , added the latest statement from Conagua.