Next 2022 | woman today

An engineer of systems who works at NASA.

an activist that considers education the best weapon against poverty.

an olympic medalist unexpected of only 17 years.

An oncology researcher that works to identify biomarkers in the most common tumors.

The

Goya winner for best new director. A

writer who, with her first novel, has dazzled readers around the world, including Elisabeth Moss, who wants to turn her book into a series. The

director of a project that pivots the collaboration between universities, laboratories, technology centers and multinationals…

all these

bright and bold young women are part of

Generation Next. A project with which we want, each year, to share with you the names of 50 managers, athletes, scientists, artists and activists with a

exceptional talent. Women who already occupy relevant positions, win prizes, publish and act, are visible, but for whom we bet because we believe that, in a very short time,

they will be on the front line in each of its sectors.

Generation Next

not just a list. We want, because we are also ambitious, that it be much more. give them the

chance to be seenbut also to see. To interact, to help each other, to feed each other with their experiences, different but all exciting. As we say on the cover,

they are already the future.